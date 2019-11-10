t is difficult to predict when a volcano such as Mount Baker or Glacier Peak will erupt.

More Information

Skagit County is between two active volcanoes: Mount Baker and Glacier Peak.

U.S. Geological Survey and state Emergency Management Division experts say those living near the state's volcanoes should:

— Learn about nearby volcanoes. Know where they are, what it means that they're active and what the worst-case scenarios are for an eruption. The state Department of Natural Resources has a website with information from federal, state and local agencies: skagit.ws/DNRvolcanoes.

— Have a response plan. Make sure your family has an emergency kit prepared in case of a disaster and knows to leave the area if told to evacuate. Ready.gov offers tools to help.

— Stay informed. Sign up for alerts about volcanic activity: skagit.ws/VolcanoAlerts. Sign up for all Skagit County emergency alerts: skagit.ws/CodeRED.