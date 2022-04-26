On a recent sunny spring afternoon, long-time Camano Island neighbors Nancy Tengelin and Arnet Hagen sat in the dining room of the Tengelin family’s 110-year-old farmhouse on Camano Hill Road and reminisced about the early days of schools on Camano Island and in Stanwood.
Tengelin, 72, remembers hearing stories from her mom about going to the Camano City School in the 1920s.
“My mom, Astrid, said that because there wasn’t a school bus in those days, she and her sister Fredricka and brother Robert walked about a mile from our farm to the schoolhouse,” she said.
Hagen, 83, who lives in his family’s old farmhouse, also remembers hearing tales from relatives who went to the school.
“My aunt Hilda told me there were about 15 students, and everyone was in the same classroom with one teacher,” Hagen said.
By the time Tengelin and Hagen were school-age, Camano Island schools had closed and kids took the bus to school in Stanwood.
Both attended school in some of the original Stanwood school buildings.
Over the years, smaller schools consolidated with bigger ones, older structures gave way to more modern facilities, many buildings were remodeled or repurposed and schools finally returned to Camano Island.
Last year, this community welcomed a state-of-art high school campus that now serves the area’s more than 4,800 students.
With its unique geographic make-up, today’s Stanwood-Camano School District has a complex history that started with a small schoolhouse at a place called Utsalady 160 years ago.
The school bell rings
In the latter half of the 1800s, jobs in the area’s burgeoning timber industry attracted families, many with school-age children.
In the fall of 1862, the area’s first school district was established at Utsalady Point on the north end of Camano Island.
In “Camano Island: Life and Times in Paradise,” authors Art Kimball and John Dean wrote that the school initially "met in the Cranney home, later also in the Masonic Hall and, finally, a regular schoolhouse.”
In those early days, one- or two-room schoolhouses that served a relatively small geographic area were established and recognized by the governing county as a school district.
By the early 1900s, the districts on Camano Island were: Utsalady (north); Livingston Bay (northeast); Mabana (south); and the more centrally located Camano City.
Smaller schools at Triangle Bay and Elger — also called Alger or Algiers — Bay on Camano Island had consolidated with other districts.
Stanwood's own district
In 1872, Stanwood established its own school district, the fourth in Snohomish County.
In “The Stanwood Story, Vol. 1,” author Alice Essex wrote that shortly after the Stanwood School District was formed, the first Stanwood schoolhouse was built “at a cost of $200 cash.”
The school was near the Stillaguamish River about two blocks southeast of where the Stanwood Hotel stands today.
In 1893, this early building was replaced by the North Street Grade School built where Stanwood Elementary now stands.
Beginning in 1910, high school classes were offered at the grade school until a two-story brick building opened next door to the grade school in 1914.
“Stanwood High School students were given classrooms of their own instead of sharing the already cramped grade school, where two grades were still taught in one room,” Essex wrote.
A tale of 2 towns, 2 districts
In the early days, Stanwood was two towns known as the Twin Cities.
Stanwood, which incorporated in 1903, was the area west of where today’s post office stands.
To the east, near the railroad tracks, was the community of East Stanwood.
Until 1922, children from both towns attended school in Stanwood School District buildings.
According to Stanwood Camano News archives, in 1922, after several disputes with Stanwood over infrastructure, including where to put a new high school, East Stanwood residents voted to incorporate as a separate town.
After incorporation, East Stanwood established its own school district and consolidated with the school districts in Cedarhome, Pleasanthill, Woodland and Victoria — all east of the newly incorporated town.
By this time, the small districts of Prestlian, Freeborn and Village had consolidated with these other districts east of town.
Also in 1922, East Stanwood residents approved construction of the East Stanwood Grade School — a brick schoolhouse built off Pioneer Highway a few blocks north of where Lions Park is now located.
Voters approved a new high school and in 1925, the East Stanwood School District opened Lincoln High School, which today serves as a retirement community.
The push to unite
In the mid-1930s, Stanwood and East Stanwood both sought money from the state to improve their high schools, according to Stanwood Camano News archives.
In “The Stanwood Story, Vol. III” author Alice Essex wrote, “Consolidation was the advice from state officials,” who maintained that taxes could be “cut in half” if all school districts in the area unified.
Essex wrote that, after several contentious public meetings, “East Stanwood chose to go it alone.”
However, in 1937, a vote by residents of Stanwood, Silvana, Florence, Norman and Camano Island successfully united these school districts.
Warm Beach initially joined in but later opted out of the plan.
The new Stanwood High School that was built in 1938 is the same building that today houses Stanwood Middle School.
That year, the North Street Grade School that Essex wrote had been “the pride of the town when it was built in 1893,” was razed.
Also in 1938, grade-school students moved into the building next door that had been Stanwood’s first high school.
Consolidation at last
In 1944, due to projected post-war population growth and the need for more efficient use of public funds, voters finally approved consolidation of the Stanwood, East Stanwood and Warm Beach school districts, according to Stanwood Camano News archives.
After community input, it was agreed that Stanwood High School would be renamed Twin City High School.
Lincoln High School became a junior high for grades 5-8.
The majority of the old schoolhouses in the outlying districts were either sold or demolished after consolidation.
A unified town
By 1960, Stanwood and East Stanwood were both in need of updating sewage treatment infrastructure, and Essex wrote, “Neither municipality could finance a treatment plant of its own.”
To have the financial resources to modernize basic services, voters on March 8, 1960, approved unification of Stanwood and East Stanwood into the town of Stanwood.
The school district updated its name from the Twin City School District to the Stanwood School District.
As the population has grown over the years, new schools have been added:
- In 1956, Stanwood Elementary at 10227 273rd Place NW was built in the area where the North Street Grade School and first high school once stood.
- In 1958, Church Creek Elementary at 7600 272nd St. NW opened. The elementary school closed in 1996, and the building became part of the high school campus.
- In 1971, a new high school opened at 7400 272nd Street NW, and the old Stanwood High School was repurposed as Stanwood Middle School at 9405 271st St. NW.
- In 1990, Twin City Elementary opened at 26211 72nd Ave. NW.
- In 1997, Cedarhome Elementary at 27911 68th Ave. NW and Port Susan Middle School at 7506 267th St. NW both opened.
- In 1999, the district was renamed the Stanwood-Camano School District.
- In 2000, schools returned to Camano Island with the opening of Utsalady Elementary at 608 Arrowhead Rd and Elger Bay Elementary at 1810 Elger Bay Preserve Trail.
- In 2021, the new Stanwood High School opened on the grounds where the 1971 high school once stood. The new high school includes the Church Creek campus, which contains Lincoln Hill High, Lincoln Academy and Saratoga School.
Reminders of the past
Most of the one-room schoolhouses and brick buildings of the past are long gone. However, a few charming old buildings can still be found:
- Built in 1906, the Camano City Schoolhouse at 993 Orchid Road was purchased by the Camano Schoolhouse Foundation in 2012 and was listed on the Washington Heritage Register in 2014.
- Built in 1916, the Mabana schoolhouse on South Camano Drive was added to the Washington Heritage Register in 2016. It is now a private residence and art studio.
- Around 1916, Livingston Bay School on Camano Island was moved and became the parish hall of Camano Lutheran Church at 850 Heichel Road.
- Built in 1926, the second Utsalady schoolhouse that replaced the original building at Utsalady Point is now a private residence on Essex Street on Camano Island.
- In 1990, the building that was Lincoln High School and later Lincoln Junior High, became the Stanwood Senior Center and the Lincoln Hill Retirement Community at 7430 276th St. NW.
Hagen has fond memories of his school days.
“Back in the ‘40s and ‘50s, the Camano kids all knew each other,” Hagen said. “I think there were only two or three school buses back then, and we had a great time going back and forth to Stanwood.”
Tengelin is proud of the area’s schools.
“My mom started school in a one-room schoolhouse, but she always told us it didn’t matter where you went to school as long as you did your best to get a good education.” she said. “Things have changed so much over the years, but I still believe in our schools and the education they provide.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.