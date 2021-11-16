Camano Island has been a political orphan for much of its history.
The island lies in the crook of the much larger Whidbey Island to the west, and the two make up Island County.
Though Camano has seen its population more than triple from around 5,000 in 1980 to about 17,300 today, it still lacks clout. It is overshadowed by Whidbey — almost twice as big, home to the county seat of Coupeville and boasting nearly five times the population as its little sibling.
Throughout the last century, different groups have made several attempts to separate Camano from the governmental jurisdiction of Island County to gain more political and economic sway.
Ideas have run the gamut — a ferry, incorporating as a city, expanding the Port of Mabana on the south end of Camano and even joining Snohomish County.
But so far, nothing has stuck.
Early history
When Island County was established in 1853, it encompassed a sprawling area that, in addition to Whidbey and Camano islands, included what are now San Juan, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties.
In the 1850s, travel between cities in Island County involved sternwheelers and other vessels on the Salish Sea. When the county seat was eventually established in the waterfront town of Coupeville, it made sense, according to area historians and local history books.
As the area’s population grew and roads allowed for settlement of the interior lands, the need for more manageably sized counties with more localized governments arose, local historians said.
By 1883, after Skagit County was founded, Island County was left with Camano, Whidbey and tiny Ben Ure Island in, what is today, Deception Pass State Park. There are also a handful of small, uninhabited islands that include Baby, Deception, Kalamut, Minor, Smith and Strawberry.
The county seat remained in Coupeville.
Over the next several decades, roads were refined and bridges were built to accommodate stagecoaches and eventually automobiles. By the 1890s, train travel became commonplace.
As fast as these modern transportation methods became available, people climbed aboard the local train or jumped into their cars instead of the much slower sternwheelers plying the area’s waterways, according to local historian Dave Eldridge and the Stanwood Area Historical Society records.
However, well into the 20th century, the people of Camano Island still relied on water travel to get county business done in Coupeville.
A bridge between Camano and the mainland opened in 1909, but a bridge linking Whidbey to the mainland was still years away.
A big improvement happened in 1925 when ferry service began with several daily runs between Utsalady and a dock near Oak Harbor. The diesel-powered "Acorn" held 16 cars and made 12 trips a day and cost $1.50 to $2, depending on weight, for a one-way trip, according to ferry schedules published in Stanwood newspapers.
The ferry lasted until 1936 when the Deception Pass Bridge opened, finally joining Whidbey Island to Fidalgo Island, which had its own bridge connecting to the mainland.
Camano Islanders could at last drive to the county seat, but the roughly 120-mile, three-hour trip still left many feeling not only isolated from their county government but underrepresented and underserved, according to reports in Stanwood Camano News archives.
Island County governance
Like most counties in Washington, a Board of Commissioners oversees county operations and finances in addition to regulating growth, health, safety and welfare.
Three board members represent three districts proportioned by population. District 3 encompasses Camano Island and the north part of Whidbey Island.
Because Camano’s district also includes part of Whidbey Island, there have been times when all three commissioners were residents of Whidbey Island.
This most recently was the case when Rick Hannold of Whidbey Island was commissioner until January 2019 when Janet St. Clair of Camano Island took office.
Many people over the years have contended the instances of not having a commissioner from Camano left residents out in the cold, according to articles and letters to the editor in newspaper archives.
Residents have argued that many policies affecting Camano Island are made by those who don’t really know or understand the area's issues.
That perceived lack of representation proved to be a driver in several efforts over the years to change how Camano Island residents are governed in order to gain political and economic clout.
Annex? Or a new city?
Because Camano Island has been connected by a bridge to the mainland for 112 years, the idea of annexing the island to Snohomish County has been a topic of debate.
However, Washington does not have laws on the books that would allow for the transfer of territory from one existing county to another.
In 1981, a ballot was put before voters to expand the boundaries of the tiny Port of Mabana on the southwest side of the island to include all of Camano to give the island more political authority. Ports generally have more economic freedom than county commissions. For example, ports can lure businesses, attract grants for infrastructure improvements and lobby for residents at higher levels of government than a commissioner.
Voters soundly rejected the proposal.
In 1978 and again in 1991, voters were asked to approve incorporating the island and creating “Camano City” — a municipality with its own governing body. Voters overwhelmingly said “no” on both occasions.
An island becoming a city is not unheard of — Bainbridge Island did it in 2009.
A loosely formed group revived the idea of “Camano City” in 2013, but the push for a vote never gained traction.
Former longtime Democratic state Sen. Mary Margaret Haugen advocated for local governance for Camano Island residents for decades.
“If Camano were to incorporate or if the boundaries of the Port of Mabana were enlarged to cover the whole Island, that would give the residents of Camano a bigger voice when it came to making important decisions about how we live here,” she said. “Of course, there would be challenges along the way such as dealing with Urban Growth Area requirements under the Growth Management Act and determining how certain services, like public safety, are delivered.”
Haugen said the issue is ultimately about self-governance.
“The people of Camano Island deserve to be represented by those who live here and will do what is best for this Island,” she said.
Beth Munson, who sits on the Island County Planning Commission and is president of the Camano Island Women’s Republican Club, sees things differently.
“The way Island County is structured works and with technology, those who wish to participate and can easily watch a live stream of county meetings held in Coupeville at the Annex, so I don’t see the distance of our county seat as an issue,” she said.
Munson believes participation is key to equitable representation.
“Everyone needs to take an interest in the issues that affect life here on Camano Island,” she said. “I strongly encourage residents to attend county meetings because we are the watchdogs of our government.”
New building, administrator
Commissioner Janet St. Clair, who was elected to a four-year term starting in 2019, supports the way Island County government is structured.
“If a commissioner just represented Camano, that may decrease the relevance of Camano Islanders to the rest of Island County,” she said. “Each commissioner represents their district, but the three of us work together to do what’s best for Island County as a whole.”
St. Clair is aware of other types of county governance but does not know of any current push for change.
“There are other options such as a chartered or home-rule county with an appointed or elected executive to gain greater local authority,” she said. “However, the recent decision by the commissioners to hire a county administrator who will work within our existing governmental structure and focus on the operations of Island County will be a great help in delivering services to all Island County residents.”
County officials also point to the new Island County Administration building on Camano. It replaced the county office that opened almost 50 years ago as Camano's population began growing.
In “Camano Island: Life and Times in Paradise” authors Art Kimball and John Dean described the office that opened in 1973 as a “Satellite Courthouse” that would provide building permits and assorted services.
In 2017, commissioners agreed to spend $5 million on the new County Administration Building.
Larry Van Horn, director of Island County Facilities Management, said there have been some staffing changes in the new facility.
“Staffing levels have not increased, but each department is flexing staff between Coupeville and Camano to help cover the increased business the building is receiving at the public counters,” he said.
The new Camano Administration Building allows people to access several county departments, including Planning and Community Development, Public Health, District Court, General Services Administration and more. A video system allows for some District Court appearances.
However, Van Horn said Camano residents still must go to Coupeville for some services, such as law and justice issues.
Another ferry?
Just over 80 years ago, regular ferry service ran between Camano and Whidbey islands.
A feasibility study of restarting ferry service was made in 2008, but the plan did not get far.
Some fundamental complications exist, said Jeff Wheeler, area manager for the Salish Foothills of Washington State Parks.
“In 2010, Coupeville was studying the idea of a ferry between its downtown pier and Cama Beach State Park,” Wheeler said. “This would have required the construction of a pier and increasing the parking.”
Building a pier at Cama Beach is problematic, he said.
“There are environmental reasons, such as the disruption of shellfish and other marine life, that makes the idea of a pier at Cama unfeasible,” Wheeler said. “Add to that the issues with increased traffic on the narrow roads of Camano, and it basically puts the idea of a pier for a ferry off the table.”
This past January, with input from the public, the Puget Sound Regional Council evaluated the potential demand for new passenger-only ferry service to connect communities throughout Puget Sound. A Camano-Whidbey route was not ranked as a priority.
St. Clair took issue with the relatively small amount of local feedback used in the study.
“It is important to note that participation by Island County was only 2% and by Snohomish was only 1%, so I don’t think this study is a fair representation of our needs, recently amplified by the ferry crisis and cutting of ferry routes to Island County,” she said.
Camano slowly adds services
The island hasn’t been forgotten or left behind, however. Community leaders developed services through connections to the mainland.
In 1996, Camano voters approved annexation into the Island Transit district, bringing public transportation to Camano Island.
In July 2000, the island was assigned its own ZIP code of 98282, breaking away from Stanwood’s 98292. A new post office for Camano was reportedly in the works but never materialized.
Camano Center, with an emphasis on serving senior citizens, opened a community building in 2001 and moved out of an outdated facility built in the early 1970s. Also in 2001, Elger Bay and Utsalady elementary schools opened. They marked the first time in more than 80 years that younger students could go to school without leaving the island.
A permanent library on Camano Island, part of Sno-Isle Libraries, was opened in 2015.
Bright future
About 40 years ago, there were few places to shop or to access commercial or professional services on Camano Island aside from some local convenience stores. Today, the commercial landscape is quite different.
In 1998, the IGA Camano Plaza on East Camano Drive grew from a convenience-type store to a complex including a full-service grocery store, hardware store, retail shops, restaurants and office space.
For years, developers tried to create a retail space at Terry’s Corner.
In 2004, coffee entrepreneur Jeff Ericson opened Camano Commons, which features a mix of shops, restaurants and professional offices.
Other small shops and offices opened over the years to enhance the ability of Camano Islanders to avoid driving “off Island” to get what they need.
Jessica McCready, Camano Island Chamber of Commerce executive director, said business people generally are happy with the county government.
“Local businesses feel supported by the Board of Island County Commissioners,” she said. “In fact, I recently worked with Janet St. Clair to help Camano businesses access assistance from the COVID-19 economic recovery funds provided by the CARES Act.”
McCready is proud of the positive changes that have occurred and believes Camano Island is coming into its own.
“I think today, the Camano Island community feels support by county government,” she said. “Overall, the future is bright for our beautiful island.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.