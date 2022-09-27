The power of a community working toward a common goal was on full display 73 years ago.

On July 27, 1949, about 900 Stanwood and Camano area residents came together to build the Camano Island State Park in just one day.

state parks2.jpg
Cama Beach_35.jpg
Cama Beach, a former logging camp on Camano Island and later a resort, was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2001. It is now a state park.
Camano Island State Park, 1.30.21
Camano Island State Park.
IMG_0759.jpg
Cama Beach
Cama Beach file photo

Cama Beach has been entertaining vacationers for much of the past 100 years. During the island's resort heyday, it was just one of about 20 such beachside resorts on Camano. 
Camano Island State Park, 1.30.21
Camano Island State Park.

This is an installment in our "Exploring History" series, which takes a deeper look at the fabric of the Stanwood-Camano area. Send suggestions for future articles in our history series to newsroom@scnews.com

