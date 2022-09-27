The power of a community working toward a common goal was on full display 73 years ago.
On July 27, 1949, about 900 Stanwood and Camano area residents came together to build the Camano Island State Park in just one day.
Organized by the South Camano Grange, volunteers gathered in the early hours on a temperate mid-summer day to get to work, tools in hand.
In "Camano Island: Life and Times in Island Paradise," authors Art Kimball and John Dean wrote officials had declared it a “red letter day” and that "900 believers ... went to work with a will” so that by day’s end, the task of creating the Camano Island State Park was complete.
In 2008, the community’s support of public parks was again evident when, through a combined public and private effort, Cama Beach State Park opened on the site of a former fishing resort, a few miles north of Camano Island State Park.
Over the years, volunteers have continued to support the island’s parks with maintenance assistance, enhancement projects, public education and fundraising efforts.
Today, Camano Island is renowned for its state parks, which collectively cover over 2 miles of sparkling shoreline and nearly 700 sylvan acres.
Early history
Archaeological evidence shows that the 95-square-mile island boasting 52 miles of shoreline was an important area for tribes such as the Snohomish and Kikiallis for hunting, fishing, clamming and gathering a variety of marine life.
Andrew Gobin, policy analyst with the treaty rights division of the Tulalip Tribes and caretaker of canoes, stressed the importance of the Salish Sea shoreline, including Camano Island, in a 2021 interview with the Stanwood Camano News.
"Our homes and villages are along waterways," he said. "Our canoes were used for hunting and harvesting our traditional foods; the salmon, shellfish and many marine plants."
The culture of the area’s Indigenous people was forever changed with the arrival of Euro-Americans in the mid-19th century and the 1855 Treaty of Point Elliot, where the Indigenous people ceded the land as part of the agreement.
With the resulting land privatization, more Europeans arrived, and development began with the logging of massive Douglas fir and western red cedar.
Records show that by the 1890s, more than a dozen logging operations were in full swing on Camano.
The extensive logging and clearing resulted in viable land for farms and homes — plus, the resulting roads allowed access to beachfront that was previously only reachable by boat.
A vacation destination
In the early 1900s, as logging operations began to level off, agricultural and residential development continued to expand.
A permanent bridge connecting Camano Island to the mainland opened in 1909, which meant an increase in visitors looking to take advantage of the island’s recreational opportunities.
In the 1920s, renowned Pacific Northwest adventurer Eddie Bauer, who was a big fan of fishing off Camano Island, and other movers and shakers proclaimed the island's pristine waters and unspoiled beaches the ideal vacation spot in a series of articles and advertisements.
Vacation enclaves soon dotted the island’s shores.
“Between 1920 and 1960, about 20 resorts were established, often changing owners many times, providing fishing boats and cabins for vacation rental,” Karen Prasse wrote in her history book, "Camano Island."
Although private resorts flourished in the first half of the 20th century on the island, public access to the shoreline was limited, at best.
South Camano Grange
The South Camano Grange, established in 1930, saw the lack of public beaches as a barrier to improving Camano’s quality of life.
Granges, which started in the United States in the 1860s, are farmers’ associations that advance methods of agriculture and promote the social and economic needs of a community.
In the late 1940s, the South Camano Grange set its sights on winning the annual National Grange Community Service Contest and its cash prize of $12,000 — nearly $150,000 in today’s dollars.
With the winnings, the grange intended to pursue a list of projects that included improving roads, renovating several community structures and building a public park.
In its 1949 contest submission, the grange wrote, “We entered the National Service Contest partly because it seemed a good focusing point for our problems and efforts, a means of solving our problems and unifying our community for better understanding and a better life for us all.”
A park at Point Lowell
The South Camano Grange’s push for a community park on Camano with beach access was the culmination of long-time discussions by locals.
Kimball and Dean wrote that in 1946, the Island County Chamber of Commerce approved a petition to create a park from 92 acres that included waterfront on Point Lowell on the island's southwest side.
This property near Elger Bay was Common School Trust Land, which in Washington is a government initiative that sets aside agricultural and forest lands to produce revenue to support schools.
In 1948, the South Camano Grange took the lead and lobbied the state Legislature.
“As a result of their efforts, $5,000 was appropriated for development, and a tract of land was leased from the Department of Natural Resources,” Kimball and Dean wrote.
However, there was a catch — the State Park Board wanted residents to help build the park.
Before sunset, the park became a reality
Early in summer 1949, the South Camano Grange began recruiting volunteers with posters and newspaper ads that read “500 Public Spirited Workers Wanted” and implored residents to, “Join the caravan of cars leaving the Twin Cities at 8:00 A.M.”
According to the Stanwood Camano News archives, mayors of Stanwood and East Stanwood proclaimed Wednesday, July 27, 1949, as “Camano Island Park Day” and, as a result, most businesses shut down so workers could join in.
“Exploring Camano Island: A History & Guide” by local author Val Schroeder describes the day the Camano Island State Park was built.
In the early morning, “a caravan of vehicles and buses transported men, women, and children along with spades, hoes, and rakes to the site” of the future park, Schroeder wrote.
The State Park Board provided surveyors and engineers to help with constructing roads and trails.
Throughout the day, everyone worked industriously to build the infrastructure, which included campsites, picnic areas and parking lots.
“Grange women served 50 gallons of chowder,” and “to ensure worker safety, a doctor and nurse staffed a first-aid station,” Schroeder wrote.
According to the Stanwood Camano News archives, “Before the sun had set beyond the glittering snow-capped Olympics, the new state park had become a reality.”
Over the years, more land has been acquired and additional improvements made at Camano Island State Park.
The park today covers 244 wooded acres and has 6,700 feet of shoreline with a boat launch and dock. There also is an amphitheater, recently improved restrooms, housing for park staff and 88 wooded campsites.
Cama Beach State Park
In 2008, the public’s commitment to parks on Camano Island was again evident when a shuttered sport fishing resort that was owned by the Risk family was transformed into Cama Beach State Park, just north of Camano Island State Park.
Sandra Risk Worthington and her sister Karen Risk Hamalainen helped convert the closed resort to a state park along with help from the advocacy of Mary Margaret Haugen, then a state senator from Camano Island, and from state agencies and community groups.
With its more than 400 wooded acres, almost a mile of shoreline and iconic waterfront cabins, Cama Beach State Park is one of the most popular vacation spots in the area.
Shortly after it opened, Sunset Magazine wrote, “Washington State Parks resuscitated this beloved cluster of '30s-era cabins set between forest and sea last year, and ever since, it's been a go-to destination for anyone seeking a taste of the simple life.”
In addition to cozy cabins, Cama Beach State Park has such amenities as a great hall, café, store, more than 15 miles of trails and a maritime facility operated by the Center for Wooden Boats.
A benchmark for public participation
The South Camano Grange ended up winning third place in the 1949 National Grange Community Service Contest and a prize of $1,000 to put toward community ventures.
Regardless of the contest outcome, the creation of Camano Island State Park has had an indelible impact on the community.
“The project became a benchmark for public participation in park development,” Schroeder wrote.
Throughout the years, volunteer organizations such as the Friends of Camano Island Parks have formed to support the island’s parks. FOCIP's mission is to help promote preservation and protection of the wildlife, and the scenic and recreational resources of Camano Island parks.
FOCIP President Tom Eisenberg said the nonprofit organization has its roots in the creation of Cama Beach State Park.
“The original group was incorporated as Friends of Cama in 1992 with the purpose of promoting the acquisition of the Cama Beach property for a state park,” he said. “In 1994, with the success of that project in mind, the membership approved broadening their mission to include all of Camano Island parks, which includes state and county parks plus DNR lands.”
The group's passion has never waned, Eisenberg said.
“We have 16-20 volunteers who regularly come out and work on projects at various parks,” he said.
The group helps with general maintenance of facilities and trails and has also made many park enhancements.
“FOCIP has built most of the trails in county and state parks, refurbished the amphitheater at Camano Island State Park and donated benches and kiosks at all the island parks, just to name of few of the projects,” Eisenberg said.
He said the organization is well-supported.
“In addition to our dedicated volunteers, we receive financial donations from many park visitors to purchase materials,” Eisenberg said. “Also, local merchants are very generous with discounting the price of materials we need.”
Another community group assisting Camano Island parks is the Cama Beach Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose goal is to support both of Camano’s state parks by offering educational and interpretive programs to visitors.
The foundation provides a wide variety of free educational programs that include the Discovery Wagon for kids to learn about native animals, low tide beach walks, Bubbles on the Beach, activities facilitated by the Museum of Flight and annual beach programs for local students.
Scott Chase, a foundation board member, said the spirit of volunteerism is strong.
“Many volunteers on Camano belong to two or more volunteer groups, and many in the volunteer groups know each other from either working together on different activities or just from being on a small island,” he said.
Community Initiated and Supported
Jeff Wheeler, long-time area manager for the Salish Foothills of Washington State Parks, said volunteers are an invaluable resource.
“I honestly don’t know what we would do without the help and support of groups like FOCIP and the Cama Beach Foundation,” he said. “Their efforts and commitment have made Camano’s state parks not just good but great.”
Wheeler said the parks are a testament of public dedication.
“I often think about those dedicated folks back in 1949 who came out and built Camano Island State Park in one day,” he said. “The sign at the entrance to the park states, ‘A Community Initiated and Supported Park’ — to my knowledge, this is the only state park in Washington that can make this claim.”
