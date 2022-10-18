Every few years, winter rains have overflowed the banks of the Stillaguamish River and, on many occasions, have flooded the streets of downtown Stanwood.
These events, some of which have been catastrophic, have likely occurred since the town was founded.
As Stanwood has grown, efforts have been made to divert the watery force of Mother Nature away from town with pipes, channels and dikes.
Although it’s been several years since a major event, the area narrowly avoided a major flood last December when a weakened dike was repaired just in the nick of time.
The City of Stanwood recently began construction on an ambitious multimillion-dollar project aimed at protecting the town from floods.
There is also a plan to secure funding for dike repairs.
With climate change, increasing rain and the expectation of rising sea levels, solving the flood problem and preventing property damage has become more critical than ever.
Early history
Tens of thousands of years ago, as the Ice Age ended and glaciers receded, the Stillaguamish Valley emerged with the Stillaguamish River flowing into the Salish Sea.
Estuaries developed where the river met the salt water.
As time went on, the valley hosted a diverse assortment of flora and fauna that eventually included towering Douglas fir, red cedar and deciduous trees such as the broad leaf maple.
Over 6,000 years ago, people began inhabiting the valley.
The cultural history of these Indigenous people, known collectively as the Coast Salish, have recorded evidence of floods of varying magnitude.
In the 1800s, Euro-Americans arrived in the Stillaguamish Valley and began logging and developing the land.
In 1855, the signing of the Treaty of Point Elliott, where the embattled Indigenous people ceded the lands and moved to reservations, resulted in more land being opened to development.
Vast tracks of mountain timber were cleared and disturbed the ecosystem that often prevented flooding downstream.
Stanwood was founded in 1866 in the floodplain of the valley lowlands near the mouth of the Stillaguamish River.
The waterfront location was ideal for funneling towering timbers onto vessels to reach markets elsewhere around the Salish Sea.
As the area grew, farmers eyed the tidal estuaries and saw an opportunity for creating accessible agricultural land by developing a system of dikes — a practice first developed in the Netherlands in the 13th century.
In “The Stanwood Story: Volume I,” author Alice Essex wrote that the first dikes near Stanwood were constructed in the early 1870s and “…in a short time some 800 acres of tidelands had been reclaimed, sowed with crops and had produced 3,500 bushels of oats, plus 100 tons of hay.”
Little did these industrious farmers know that the loss of marsh areas due to dikes caused rivers to flow more quickly and with stronger force, creating a greater likelihood of flooding upstream.
Flood events
According to Essex, the earliest account of flooding in Stanwood occurred on one Fourth of July in the early 1880s.
Local legend held that a group of women who were neighbors of Andrew Crogstad were caught in a flash flood and, “Crogstad and his companion slung the ladies on their backs and pranced home avoiding disaster.”
Businesses in Stanwood and East Stanwood were often filled with feet of water.
Of a flood in 1887, Essex wrote, "water from the mountains scattered dikes in every direction…” and flooded the Charles Mann store and that “Mann grabbed a fishing line and caught two mountain trout near the counter.”
Through the late 1880s and the first part of the 1900s, floods regularly damaged homes, roads, bridges and railroad tracks.
Essex wrote that in 1910, “Flood waters covered the floor of practically every house in town and damage was considerable.”
Community action
As a result of these soggy events, community-wide meetings were held to discuss ways to mitigate flooding.
In February 1927, a delegation of citizens met with city representatives and demanded that the town’s drainage system be fixed so that, among other things, sewage would not contaminate the town during floods.
Essex wrote, “The solution proved to be the cleaning and damming of the Douglas Slough outlet into the bay, while a series of drainage ditches were dug.”
The blockage of the Douglas Slough, northwest of downtown Stanwood, was then removed and flood waters, containing raw sewage and other detritus, were able to flow into Skagit Bay.
Another example of a catastrophic flood occurred in the winter of 1951 when warm temperatures and heavy rains resulted in many of the area’s dikes failing.
“The Stilly poured in through breaks at Stanwood and East Stanwood. Then down came the Skagit [River] after dikes near Conway no longer could stand the pressure,” Essex wrote.
Flood mitigation
As development continued around Stanwood, pipes were installed to create a stormwater drainage system that captured runoff to drain away from downtown.
The stormwater was directed to flow into Irvine Slough—a drainage channel of the Stillaguamish River south of downtown Stanwood, generally running east to west.
The stormwater drained from the slough via gravity into the Stillaguamish River through flood gates that were installed in the early years of the town.
Flaps on the stormwater pipes prevented reverse flow and the flood gates controlled the discharge of water.
Highway 532 was constructed in the early 1960s.
This elevated main thoroughfare on the south side of town that runs generally parallel to and just north of Irvine Slough acts as a levee to prevent downtown flooding.
In 1980, a pump station was constructed near the Irvine Slough to aid in discharging runoff water into the Stillaguamish River.
However, heavy rain events and extreme high tides can still result in the drainage system backing up.
If the system backs up, and the level of the Stillaguamish River rises higher than the level of Irvine Slough, the downtown area can flood.
Recent floods
As a result of the backup scenario, two catastrophic floods occurred in 1990 and 2009.
In 1990, significant property damage occurred—especially to the Leque Road area south of downtown on the south side of Irvine Slough.
During this flood, the city’s wastewater plant sewage lagoon, which is near Leque Road, was compromised and resulted in raw sewage mixing with the flood waters.
According to the Stanwood Camano News archives, in November of 1990, “A makeshift dam [alongside Highway 532] saved the town from misery but Leque Road residents had to be evacuated from one of the worst floods in recent memory.”
Improvements were made to wastewater treatment to mitigate flood damage, according to Kevin Hushagen, public works director for the City of Stanwood.
“The construction of the new Stanwood Wastewater Treatment Plant in 2005 elevated all components and processes of the plant to protect from flooding,” he said. “The eastern dike was also raised after the 1990 flood to protect the entire facility, including the public works yard.”
In January 2009, another significant flood caused damage.
In Stanwood, the flood waters were so threatening that 200 residents of the Josephine Caring Community in the north part of town were evacuated to Stanwood High School, news archives show.
Many roads were damaged, including Leque Road, which became impassable and cut off over 20 homes.
Stanwood Fire Chief Mike Ganz said at the time that the improved Stanwood wastewater plant fared better than it did in 1990.
“Though flood waters crept into the Stanwood sewer plant offices, the water supply was never compromised and the plant has been running without problems,” Ganz said in a 2009 interview.
Current efforts
The Irvine Slough Stormwater Separation project will redirect stormwater into the Stillaguamish River rather than Irvine Slough.
The flood mitigation project is funded with state and local dollars at an estimated cost of $11 million.
Public Works Director Hushagan said construction, which began in 2020, is progressing and should be completed in 2027.
A major part of the project involves constructing a flood protection berm on Highway 532.
During major flood events, such as in 1990 and 2009, a temporary dirt berm on the south side of the highway was constructed to hold back floodwaters.
“Work on the flood protection berm that parallels Highway 532 from 88th Avenue NW to 92nd Avenue NW is complete,” Hushagen said. “Over the summer, work began on the north side of Highway 532 to install piping for drainage conveyance.”
Other critical aspects of the project have been completed.
“In 2020, a pump was added at the Irvine Slough Pump Station near the Hamilton Lumber smokestack,” he said. “There was also a pipeline installed near the Cookie Mill and Coastal Community Bank to the pump station.”
Key parts of the drainage system commenced this year.
“In 2022 work began to install a pipeline from 94th Avenue NW through the Jimmy’s Pizza parking lot and across Highway 532 to connect to the pipeline.” Hushagen said.
Work continues next year.
“In 2023, a new pump lift station will be built near the intersection of Highway 532 and 92nd Avenue NW to move stormwater to the Stillaguamish River,” he said.
Old parts of the drainage system will get much-needed attention.
“In 2023-24, the plan is to replace or repair the existing undersized and improperly sloped drainage conveyance system along 92nd Avenue NW,” Hushagen said. “There are a lot of moving parts to this part of the project, including permitting.”
In the coming years, additional stormwater infrastructure may be added.
“We would like to construct drainage improvements in the north and west parts of old town Stanwood,” he said. “This potential phase would include an inlet structure at Douglas Slough that would eliminate the need for a gravity outlet to the Old Stillaguamish channel.”
Dike repair
Last December, after heavy rains and an exceptionally high tide, a four-mile dike that runs along Skagit Bay west of downtown Stanwood nearly failed.
If the over 100-year-old dirt structure had been breached, it would have likely flooded over 1,800 acres of farmland and much of downtown, including the library, post office, food bank, school, churches, city hall, a variety of businesses and Josephine Caring Community.
The Stanwood Camano News reported that a duck hunter noticed the impending break and notified the property owner, which led to the dike being repaired.
The City of Stanwood estimates it will cost $6 million to shore up and augment the dike.
Mayor Sid Roberts is optimistic that funding can be secured.
“Everyone I’ve reached out to, from federal, state and county officials, agree that the dike needs to be repaired and improved as soon as possible,” he said. “The city has stepped up to take the lead by becoming the applicant in terms of putting funding together. I believe that through a combination of grants and funds secured in the upcoming legislative session, we can get the money for this critical project.”
Progress and concerns
Dianne White, 76, who grew up in Stanwood, served on the City Council and was mayor from 2006-13, is glad to see progress is being made in mitigating floods.
“Before Highway 532 was built, flooding of downtown was nearly an annual event,” she said. “The city has done a lot to improve things, and I think the Irvine Slough Stormwater Separation project will be a game changer in preventing flooding downtown.”
White still has concerns about the dikes.
“Skagit County has done so much to improve their dikes and mitigate floods from the Skagit River,” she said. “Even though it’s logistically challenging, the problems with the dike west of town along Skagit Bay must be addressed and remedied sooner rather than later.”
She is guardedly optimistic.
“Stanwood has overcome its share of adversities in the past,” White said. “I’m hopeful that with the right combination of solutions, water running in the streets of downtown Stanwood will be a distant memory.”
