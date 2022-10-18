Every few years, winter rains have overflowed the banks of the Stillaguamish River and, on many occasions, have flooded the streets of downtown Stanwood.

These events, some of which have been catastrophic, have likely occurred since the town was founded.

This is an installment in our "Exploring History" series, which takes a deeper look at the fabric of the Stanwood-Camano area. Send suggestions for future articles in our history series to newsroom@scnews.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.