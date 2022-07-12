One stoic sentinel has stood witness to nearly 100 years of local history.
The Hamilton smokestack, arguably Stanwood's most iconic landmark, rises 150 feet into the sky south of town along the banks of the Stillaguamish River and is all that's left of a succession of sawmills that once were the center of local industry.
Erected in the late-1920s, it survived several fires and reconstruction efforts until the mill site was finally abandoned in the mid-1960s. However, the Hamilton name lives on in the 96-year-old Hamilton Lumberyard & Hardware store, just a few blocks north of the stack.
The old smokestack got a new lease on life 25 years ago when the Stanwood Lions Club came up with a bright idea. The service club started decorating the top of the stack with lighted seasonal displays.
Since then, to the delight of passersby, everything from shamrocks for St. Patrick’s Day to a blue “12" to commemorate the Seattle Seahawk’s 2014 Super Bowl victory, has lighted the night sky.
In the coming years, things are looking even brighter for the nearly century-old column and the vacant land around it.
The city of Stanwood has plans for a 2-acre park to be called Hamilton Landing at the former sawmill site that will include preserving the smokestack as a symbol of a bygone industrial era.
Early history
During the second half of the 1880s, logging camps could be found throughout the Stillaguamish Valley and on Camano Island.
By the turn of the 20th Century, logging and lumber production were the area’s “principal source of revenue” and that Stanwood was a “town in the heart of the timber belt, with logging camps, shingle and saw mills dotting the highlands and countryside,” author Alice Essex wrote in “The Stanwood Story, Volume I.”
The booming industry was aided by the area’s many waterways that gave access to vessels to transport logs to mills and cargos of lumber to market.
One of the first sawmills was the Grennan and Craney Mill established in 1853 at Utsalady Bay on Camano Island.
By 1883, the mill at Utsalady was thriving and “…bailed lumber was shipped on ‘windjammers,’” Essex wrote.
In the early 1900s, two large sawmills were churning out lumber on the west pass of the Stillaguamish River in Stanwood.
The Stanwood Lumber Co. was established in 1889 by A.S. Howard at the mouth of the river on the site of where a small mill had previously operated — near today’s Napa Auto Parts at 10410 269th St. NW.
In 1916, after a series of small shingle mills had operated on the site, the Wisconsin Timber Co. was established by George Kunze on the land where the Hamilton smokestack stands today at 26810 98th Ave. NW.
“The Wisconsin Timber Co. covered 160,000 square feet with four large fireproof dry-kilns and employed upward of 100 men during peak operations,” local historian Richard Hanks said.
In November 1919, labor unrest resulted in a strike by workers and a brief closure of the mill.
“In the months after the strike, financial problems plagued Wisconsin Timber owner George Kunze,” Hanks said. “During this time, he was reported to have suffered from depression.”
Things went from bad to worse for the troubled mill owner.
“On Dec. 28, 1921, Kunze ended his life at an Everett hotel room with a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Hanks said.
The mill sat idle for a year and a half after Kunze’s death.
In 1923, the Wisconsin Timber site was purchased by Herbert Clough and Associates of Everett, and the name was changed to Clough Lumber Co.
On June 7, 1923, things were looking up for Stanwood when the mill reopened and “saws were humming and the fragrance of freshly-cut lumber permeated the town,” Essex wrote.
The familiar stack that stands today was “built by Clough in 1927 or 1928 to raise smoke from the refuse burning so it wouldn’t blow into town,” according to the Stanwood Area Historical Society publication, “River, Rail and Road.”
The Clough mill had been in operation for just over six years when the nation faced the severe economic downturn of the Great Depression with numerous business closures and staggering unemployment.
The Stanwood lumber industry did not escape the adversity.
In spring 1933, Clough Lumber closed and was sold in a foreclosure sale to satisfy a judgment of $40,000 brought against the business by the Everett Trust and Savings Bank.
Stanwood Lumber, which had provided an almost continuous payroll for some 40 years, closed two years later.
The business eventually reopened under new ownership as Stanwood Mills, Inc.
Hamilton lumberyard and mill
Although mills faced economic challenges over the years, several retail stores selling lumber and building supplies prospered in the first half of the 1900s.
Lumberyards opened up in East Stanwood and in outlying areas like Cedarhome.
Although the majority of local lumber businesses have since closed, one lumberyard in Stanwood has kept its door open for nearly 100 years.
In 1926, on the west side of Stanwood, Hamilton Lumberyard & Hardware was established at 9718 271st Street NW by J.E. Hamilton and his sons. It remains at this location today.
In October 2021, the Hamilton family sold the business to local building contractors Terry Grooms and Greg Stewart.
“We made a few changes, like adding an equipment rental yard, but we’re keeping many things the same, including the name,” Grooms said. “The transition has gone well and, overall, business has been great.”
Sue Hamilton, 79, widow of J.E Hamilton’s grandson Dennis, who died in 2016, said selling the family business was bittersweet.
“Denny was so proud of the business and all that the Hamilton family accomplished,” she said. “I just knew that it was finally time to sell.”
The Hamilton family steadily expanded their business over the years, Essex wrote in “The Stanwood Story, Volume III." In 1945, “Hamilton Lumber added a finishing mill to its sales yard” that took cut and seasoned boards from sawmills and turned them into finished dimensional lumber.
The family was encouraged by the success of the finish mill and purchased the old Clough site to open a new sawmill in 1954, Sue Hamilton said.
“The 1954 sawmill sent cheers around the town,” and the mill eventually employed more than 40 workers, Essex wrote.
Historical pictures from 1954 show that this was when the “HAMILTON LBR.” letters were added to the smokestack.
All went well for several years with the Hamilton sawmill until a series of fires took their toll and in 1965, a final, destructive fire brought an end to the operation.
Additionally, plans for a new highway proposed through the site, which eventually became Highway 532, made the location less feasible as a sawmill.
Lighting up an icon
After the mill site was vacated, the Hamilton smokestack sat idle as a poignant reminder of what was once the lifeblood of the Stanwood area.
Then in 1997, members of the Stanwood Lions Club came up with an idea to revitalize the big chimney.
Longtime Stanwood Lions Club member Jim Joyce, 78, recalled hearing about how it all came together.
“A group of club members got together for breakfast at the Old Viking Café,” Joyce said. “They were talking about Christmas decorations and someone mentioned that the club should do more than hanging the wreaths on utility poles. Ron Strandin came up with the idea of decorating the Hamilton smokestack — something he’d seen done on a stack in Monroe.”
The Lions Club reached out to Will and Tom Webb — brothers who were known for their rock climbing skills.
“I climbed the stack and we got the equipment in place so that we could raise and lower decorations,” Will Webb said. “In 1998, we placed a Christmas tree with over 10,000 lights on it at the top to honor Arne Lervick, past president of the Stanwood Lions club.”
Webb said that over the years they have constructed nearly a dozen decorations that include a bunny and egg for Easter and a turkey for Thanksgiving.
One year, they even spruced up the stack's letters.
In 2002, we spent a day repainting the letters on the side of the stack,” Webb said. “The guys sat in a lawn chairs and sent me up and down via the winch we use for raising decorations.”
Hamilton Landing
Although the Hamilton Mill smokestack has been a fixture of the Stanwood skyline for nearly a century, it was action by the Hamilton family that secured its future.
In 2016, the family sold the 2 acres surrounding the smokestack to the city of Stanwood.
“We knew that the city wanted to develop a park and when we were negotiating to sell the property, we made sure that the Hamilton smokestack would remain,” Sue Hamilton said. “Denny and I both felt that it’s just such an important part of Stanwood’s past and an iconic reminder of the significant role of the timber and lumber industry in our community’s history.”
A key element of the new waterfront park that will be called Hamilton Landing is “to preserve and integrate historical features, including the Hamilton smokestack,” according to city officials.
The city is working with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife to include a boat launch that will provide public access to the Stillaguamish River.
Stanwood Senior Planner Carly Ruacho said construction of the project was expected to begin this year but was delayed by an appeal filed during the State Environmental Policy Act comment/appeal period.
“A group of citizens voiced concerns about the boat launch in regards to traffic, trespass, and boating in general,” she said. “The appellants also objected that the boat launch to be constructed by the Department of Fish and Wildlife and the park portion by the city were being processed separately for permitting purposes.”
Ruacho said that in an effort to cooperate with the appellants, Fish and Wildlife and the city agreed to withdraw the separate permits for both projects. The proposed park is now being reviewed as one project with all permitting combined — the city could begin construction in the spring of next year, Ruacho said.
With a waterfront public park in the works at its base and the continuing commitment of the Stanwood Lions Club to bring decorative brightness to its top, things are definitely looking up for the old Hamilton smokestack.
It’s likely that this towering symbol of a bygone industrial era will stand tall for many future generations to admire.
