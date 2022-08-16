Driving through Stanwood on Highway 532, shoppers find an assortment of familiar chain stores like QFC, Haggen, Grocery Outlet, Rite Aid and Dollar Tree.

But just a block or so north of the highway are the main streets of Stanwood’s historic commercial core, which for decades was the most-used route through town.

Sometime in the decade after the Folly Theatre (extreme left) opened in 1912, Stan­wood's mainstem, then Market Street, presented this appearance. Knudson Building at left with drug store ("Ice Cream Soda" sign) and rest of structures on the block have vanished. Stanwood Hotel still stands.
Sanborn insurance maps of Stanwood

Starting in the early 2000s, the Stanwood Area Historical Society began adding decorative street signs below the numbered street signs to preserve a sense of history. For example, 102 Avenue NW was known as Market, 270 Street NW was known as Main as seen here on the Sanborn insurance maps of Stanwood from 1908.
Hotel Bartz, built in 1911 at a cost of about $4,000 in East Stanwood, is shown here in a sliced-off, east view taken several years after its opening and the coming of paved roads.
K. Knudson, who learned his watchmaking expertise in his native Norway, is pictured here in front of his first store on upper Market Street. Note the reflection of the Stanwood Hotel on the store windows and the long-gone 5 cent cigar sign.

This is an installment in our "Exploring History" series, which takes a deeper look at the fabric of the Stanwood-Camano area. Send suggestions for future articles in our history series to newsroom@scnews.com

