On a crisp fall day 24 years ago, Patrick Patterson expectantly surveyed the scene as a small army on ladders and scissor lifts strung hundreds of thousands of twinkling lights on towering Douglas firs at Warm Beach Camp and Conference Center.
Patterson and his wife Jeannie were among dozens who set out to create a glittering Christmas experience that would hopefully attract a few people in search of Yuletide cheer.
They worked tirelessly throughout the shortening autumn days to fill the sprawling Warm Beach Camp south of Stanwood with sparkling custom light displays.
“All the staff got involved decorating indoors and outside,” Patterson said. “Putting up Christmas lights was in some way or another everyone’s job.”
The dedicated group planned a variety of musical performances, a menagerie of beloved characters and a host of traditional activates that were sure to get both young and old brimming with holiday spirit.
Patterson recalled that over the 1997 Thanksgiving weekend, around 250 volunteers were added to mix to help out.
By early December, the grounds at Warm Beach Camp had been transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland with more than a million lights.
The Pattersons and the rest of the team anxiously waited, wondering if anyone would even show up.
They need not have worried.
“We thought we would get about 5,000 guests,” Jeannie Patterson said. “We ended up having over 20,000 people attend over the six nights of that first year.”
The first Lights of Christmas was a smashing success, and it paved the way for what would become an annual event spanning 34 nights starting from late November through early January.
It has become a beloved holiday occasion where festive memories have been made by the more than 1.2 million people who have visited over the past 24 years.
Camp History
The Warm Beach Camp and Conference Center has been a part of rural Stanwood for more than 60 years.
“The camp has family roots in the Pacific Northwest Conference of the Free Methodist Church as this is the founding denomination of the camp,” chief operation officer Pat Patterson said.
The Free Methodist Church, founded in 1860 in New York State, is an offshoot of the Methodist Episcopal Church.
"Free" was adopted into the name because the new church was anti-slavery, promoted freedom of worship and wanted pews to be free — unlike the common practice at the time of selling or renting church seating space.
“Back in the 1950s, the Conference owned two camps — one in Burlington and one in Tacoma,” he said. “The Conference thought it made more economic sense to have just one camp more centrally located.”
The other locations were sold, and the property at Warm Beach was purchased in 1956.
The first order of business was to clear the undeveloped land to make room for the initial structures.
“The Cedar Lodge was one of the first buildings. Many of the large timbers logged off the property were used to construct the vaulted ceiling of the lodge,” Patterson said. “Cabins were built, and a large tent was put up for meetings.”
The conference center opened in 1959 and continued to grow over the decades.
During the 1970s and '80s, an outdoor swimming pool, equestrian facilities, more cabins and meeting spaces were added.
Word spread throughout the region of the camp’s beautiful setting and amenities.
“In addition to a variety of other groups, the camp began to host outdoor education programs for public schools districts, including Seattle,” Patterson said. “Spring through fall, the camp was booked with conferences, camps and a variety of programs.”
However, Patterson said that by October, things would get pretty quiet.
Let There Be Lights
At a meeting in the summer of 1996, the staff began brainstorming ways to build business during the dreary winter months.
The idea of a holiday light festival was first proposed by Ed McDowell, then the Warm Beach Camp executive director, Patterson said.
Everyone agreed that holding an annual light-filled, family-friendly Yuletide event could work, but no one was exactly sure how to pull it off.
McDowell had heard about a spectacular festival at Opryland in Nashville. The Pattersons and two other staff members headed south that December to check it out.
“As we walked around the light display at Opryland, we all felt inspired and thought that this was something we could do at Warm Beach,” Jeannie Patterson said.
Ever since that motivating trip to Nashville, the Lights of Christmas have been going strong.
Each holiday season, multitudes of lights decorate the trees and foliage, and lighted traditional displays like a Nativity scene, angels and snowmen are spread throughout the grounds for visitors to admire.
According to Pat Patterson, the workforce behind the scenes has gotten a bit more sophisticated since the early years of the event.
“Today, we have a year-round team of four people who work on designs, volunteer and community relations and other projects,” he said. “We hire an additional 10 people for several months to help set up things such as the outdoor lights, set pieces and tents.”
The event design is a collaborative effort, according to Pat Patterson.
“The Lights of Christmas director sets the overall vision for the outdoor artistic display, including the broad themes in collaboration with Laurie Fertello, outdoor artistic designer,” he said. “Then a team comprised of the event director, the artistic designer and technical lead work together to put the final designs together, taking into account artistic aims, construction, fabrication and electricity availability, and overall manpower and budget.”
Patterson said the collaborations have resulted in well-received creative enhancements like music added to some displays, animation screens and improved lighting effects to displays such as the nativity scene.
In 2020, the festival switched to a drive-thru format, so that it could open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We all felt that with all the challenges families were facing from the pandemic, it was more important than ever to have a Christmas event that would bring joy to the community,” Jeannie Patterson said.
Jeannie Patterson, who is part of Warm Beach Camp leadership, said that under normal circumstances, with all the walk-thru activities like Santa’s workshop, indoor entertainment and pony rides, over 200 staff and volunteers were needed.
The drive-thru required fewer staff members — an important factor when considering the labor shortages due to the surging pandemic, Patterson said.
“We were able to successfully put on last season’s event with just 35 paid staff and about 15 volunteers each night,” she said.
The new format was a huge hit, and Patterson estimated that 28,000 cars drove through.
Visitors from near and far
According to Travel + Leisure Magazine, the Lights of Christmas at Warm Beach Camp is the largest and one of the most popular holiday festivals in the Pacific Northwest.
“We have had people come from every continent except Antarctica,” Jeannie Patterson said. “Many people from other countries visit while here seeing family, but we know of two families who came from Europe specifically for our festival.”
In 2018, Washington ranked No. 1 for the best Christmas Spirit in the nation, according to a GetCenturyLink survey. The group looked at two factors to rate spirit: online activity and area culture.
The festival has become a destination, including seeing its fair share of marriage proposals.
Kayla Castiglione, who grew up in Lakewood, was hired earlier this year as the Lights of Christmas director.
Castiglione said that some changes were made this year to improve the drive-thru experience including bigger displays more easily viewed from cars and a mobile app that features Bruce the Spruce, the popular talking Christmas tree, to guide visitors.
“We know how much everyone looks forward to this holiday festival every year,” Castiglione said. “We have worked incredibly hard to make sure that, even though things are a bit different, this will be another great year at The Lights of Christmas.”
Informtion and tickets: thelightsofchristmas.com
