From horse racing and baseball in Stanwood over 130 years ago to nationally recognized pickleball tournaments on Camano Island today, it’s safe to say that sports have always had a special place in this community’s heart.
School sports have pretty much always been an important part of life around here — the rivalries that developed over the years between the different high schools that finally consolidated into one are legendary.
Public parks have been established and improved to provide space for sporting activities that, today, range from skateboarding to disc golf.
In recent decades, family-friendly facilities have opened that include a bowling alley, fitness gyms and a YMCA with a first-class aquatic facility.
Skiing, shooting clubs, Little League Baseball, AAUW Basketball and soap box derbies are just some of the many well-established sports.
Perhaps the biggest game-changer was the new Stanwood High School that opened last year with much improved athletic facilities to inspire student-athletes — just check out the football team, which had one of its best seasons in decades.
To top it off, an athletic hall of fame was established a decade ago, further cementing the Stanwood and Camano Island area’s reputation as a sports-loving community.
Early history
Starting in the mid-1800s, Euro-Americans were drawn to the Stillaguamish Valley and Camano Island to pursue employment in the timber industry.
The area’s embattled Indigenous people, collectively known as the Coast Salish, ceded the land under the conditions of the 1855 Treaty of Point Elliot. Many moved to reservations, thereby opening up more land to development.
The area prospered and the population continued to grow as agriculture and other industries were established throughout the valley and on Camano.
Towns and communities sprang up, and by the 1890s, nearly 3,000 Euro-Americans lived in the area.
A “lavish-looking” race track
As the population grew, leisure and sports activities began to take hold.
In “The Stanwood Story: Volume I,” author Alice Essex wrote of a “lavish-looking” horse race track and stadium that was built sometime in the late 1880s or early 1890s near where the Stanwood Masonic Center is located today on 102nd Avenue NW.
Although details are scarce, Essex wrote that early residents remembered that the track, with its “imposing grandstand” had well-attended races with thoroughbreds that competed with “great speed.”
Early baseball teams
In 1903, the same year as the first Worlds Series, Essex described how Stanwood had grown from a “Village to a full-fledged town” where “baseball was the favorite sport.” An early ballpark was located near where NAPA Auto Parts is stands today at 269th Street NW.
In 1905, the Stanwood Baseball Club was organized with town merchants providing uniforms that were “brown with maroon caps and stockings,” Essex wrote.
Stanwood played other teams from towns such as Arlington, Everett and even Seattle.
In the 2017 Stanwood Area Historical Publication “Echoes,” local historian Richard Hanks provides details about an early Camano Island baseball team.
“Baseball followed logging to Camano…” Hanks wrote of a 1905 team that included many young men who worked in the lumber industry in and around Utsalady.
According to Stanwood Camano News archives, by 1909 almost every town had a baseball team, and “fierce rivalries sprang up.”
Early high school teams
In 1910, Stanwood began offering a four-year high school curriculum at the North Street grade school, near where Stanwood Elementary stands today.
Although it would be several years before the high school got its own building, the Stanwood High School football team was fielded with those first high school students, and Essex wrote that "...the football team was off to a glorious start.”
In 1914, a separate building for high school students opened near the grade school with improved athletic facilities.
Essex wrote that in the fall of 1914, the high school football team, “…won loud cheers by winning the Snohomish County championship.”
Other school sports soon followed, including teams for girls.
The girls high school basketball team, “…achieved modest success in 1916,” Essex wrote
Also in 1916, the high school boys basketball team took the Snohomish County championship.
High School Pirates vs. Lynx
Over 60 years ago, Stanwood was two towns, each with its own high school and sports teams.
East Stanwood's high school opened in 1925 in the building that now is the home of Lincoln Hill Retirement Community on 276th Street NW.
The Stanwood High School Pirates (known as the Huskies until 1929) and the Lincoln High School Lynx both had strong football programs.
Essex wrote that in 1937, “The Stanwood Pirates, traditional rivals, forfeited rather than play the Lynx in the annual Nov. 11 game.”
The Lynx went on to win the Snohomish County championship.
In 1944, the high schools consolidated and became Twin City High School. Cardinals was the chosen mascot of the unified school.
Notably, in 1950, the Twin City High School boys basketball team made it to the quarterfinals of the state basketball championship.
In the early 1960s, Stanwood and East Stanwood consolidated, and the high school once again became Stanwood High School with the Spartans mascot that remains today.
Stanwood High School has added a variety of sports that now include tennis, soccer, wrestling, track and field, cross country, volleyball, softball, golf and cheer.
Parks and sports
Over the years, public parks have been built to meet athletic needs. An ambitious plan was considered by the Stanwood City Council in 1992 that would have established a regional sports complex. The facility would have been located where today’s Heritage Park stands on the north side of Stanwood.
According to Stanwood Camano news archives, “The preliminary plan called for eight ballfields, four soccer fields, batting cages, skate park, basketball courts, volleyball courts and more…”
Although the proposed sports complex did not come to fruition, Heritage Park has become an important community sports campus. Several improvements have been made there recently, according to Carly Ruacho, City of Stanwood park planning manager.
“We completed correcting the baseball field drainage issue and paving the parking lot,” she said. “Two pickleball courts will be added soon, and other improvements, such as more athletic fields and a skate park expansion, are on a prioritization list for future years.”
In 1971, the City of Stanwood purchased 15 acres just east of Stanwood High School that would eventually become Church Creek Park.
Over the years, the park has been improved and now includes a baseball field and a disc golf course. Other projects such as upgrading the ballfield and adding basketball/pickleball courts are in the pipeline, Ruacho said.
Pickleball on Camano Island
In 1982, sports amenities were added to the Island County campus on East Camano Drive that included two tennis courts, horseshoe pits, and, several years later, a baseball field.
In 2017, the pickleball phenomenon made its way to these Camano courts, and the sport has been growing exponentially in popularity ever since.
Camano Island is now favored for national events and, last year, the Camano Pickleball Club hosted a four-day tournament with 210 competitors from all around the country.
Skiing, bowling and golf
In the early 1920s, local ski jump legend Tony Knutsen was a member of the Fjeld Ski Club that built one of the first ski huts at Mount Baker, according to Stanwood Camano News archives.
The Mount Baker Ski Area, which opened in 1927, has gone on to become one of the most picturesque and popular ski resorts in the Pacific Northwest. For decades, students have spent Saturdays traveling back and forth to the mountain on the Stanwood Ski Bus.
A bowling alley opened in 1959 near the location of today’s Post Office after a newspaper questionnaire received more than 500 positive responses in support of a local facility. Twin City Lanes remains popular today.
Camaloch Golf Course, located near the Camano Plaza on East Camano Drive, opened in 1967. The links increased from nine to 18 holes in 1990.
Kayak Point Disc Golf is about 10 miles south of Stanwood on Marine Drive. The operation took over after the 18-hole golf course, which opened in 1977, closed in 2018.
Game changer
Other sports clubs and gyms have come and gone over the years but, the biggest game changer may have been the opening of the Stanwood-Camano YMCA in 2016 at 276th Street NW near Port Susan Middle School.
The facility was built on the site of one of Stanwood’s first private athletic clubs, which opened in 1995 and included indoor tennis courts and an indoor pool.
The athletic club building was closed in 2014 and torn down to make room for the Y.
Notably, the Stanwood-Camano YMCA pool is the home pool of the Stanwood High School swim team.
Athletic Hall of Fame
Tom Wilfong, assistant principal and athletic director at Stanwood High School, said that a Stanwood High School Athletic Hall of Fame was a long time coming.
“Creating a hall of fame was something my predecessor Jim Piccolo and I talked about for years,” Wilfong said. “We did a great deal of research on what different halls of fame looked like and how they were established and ran.”
A committee was finally formed in 2012 to oversee the program. The following year, the Stanwood Athletic Hall of Fame committee started accepting nominations.
Dozens of teams, athletes and others who made a significant contribution to the Spartans sports program have been inducted at annual banquets over the years.
Information on past inductees is on display in a kiosk near the Stanwood High School’s main gym, and a link to information is also available on the school’s website.
The athletic director is proud that the hall now honors families.
“Recognizing the contributions that Stanwood families have made over the course of multiple generations has been a great addition to our hall of fame,” Wilfong said. “This is a community where the tradition and history of local sports is important.”
The “Family Nine”
Two notable early baseball teams consisted of nine brothers from the Sande family and nine brothers from the Wagness brood.
The 1928 area baseball season kicked off with a diamond matchup between the two “Family Nine” teams, according to Stanwood Camano News archives.
The event garnered so much publicity that, “Hollywood film companies came to Stanwood with cameras and movie gear to film the baseball game...,” as reported in the news archives.
The Sande family was inducted into the Stanwood Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018.
The “Father of Stanwood Athletics”
Reporter John Galbreath, 75, has been writing about local sports for decades.
The esteemed journalist has served on the board of the Stanwood Athletic Hall of Fame since its inception.
One of Galbreath’s favorite local sports subjects is Stanwood’s first high school coach, Dr. John J. O’Connor, who was known as the “Father of Stanwood Athletics.”
When O’Connor was inducted into the Stanwood Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014, Galbreath gave the acceptance speech for the coach who was known for his dedication and sportsmanship.
“He taught his boys to play clean, play fair, to play hard and to play the game for the love of the game itself,” Galbreath said of O’Connor.
