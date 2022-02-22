In 1910, an unscrupulous real estate baron proclaimed that “the markets of the Puget Sound, the Pacific Coast and the entire world” would be “at the door” of his new city of Birmingham — an ambitious development he proposed on Port Susan Bay south of Stanwood.
Although a few publications have touched on what happened all those years ago, the notorious history of Birmingham, now known as Warm Beach, would most likely be forgotten if not for the tenacity of a retired Stanwood school teacher.
Penny Buse, 73, grew up in Kirkland but spent her childhood weekends, summers and pretty much every vacation at her grandparents' home in Warm Beach.
During these visits, Buse got to know many of the old-timers who sparked her imagination with their stories of the fantastical city of Birmingham.
“It was the grand scheme of C.D. Hillman, a wealthy Seattle developer with a shady past, who promised working-class people the moon if they would invest in his new city,” she said.
Over the years, Buse continued to gather stories and research to piece together the intriguing history behind Hillman's audacious fraud — a grand scheme that can still be felt through the area today.
Hillman’s early years
Clarence Dayton Hillman was born under humble circumstances on a small farm in Michigan in 1870.
As a young man, Hillman pursued land deals in Chicago and eventually decided to “go west” to Seattle in 1896 to seek his fortune.
Hillman arrived in the area at just the right time, Seattle historian Feliks Banel said.
“The late 19th century in Seattle, particularly once the effects of the Panic of 1893 begin to subside and the Klondike Gold Rush gets underway, is a booming period unlike anything the city had seen before or since,” he said. “Seattle's population doubled between 1890 and 1900, and that 1900 number tripled by 1910.”
Hillman, along with other savvy real estate entrepreneurs, took advantage of the economic opportunity the booming growth presented and as a result, became very wealthy.
He left his mark on Seattle.
“Hillman’s legacy is present today in developments like the Hillman City neighborhood along Rainier Avenue and the Kennydale area north of Renton,” he said.
He also platted a subdivision around Green Lake, where he built a lavish home on the lake for his wife and three children.
Hillman heads north
After his prosperous time in Seattle, Hillman set his sights on the northern part of Puget Sound.
In 1907, he purchased more than 6,000 acres of recently logged land about 6 miles south of Stanwood.
This barren, relatively remote parcel was considered by most developers to not be particularly valuable, and it was acquired for a song by the savvy real estate entrepreneur.
Hillman had big plans for this huge tract that stretched north to Florence, south to Kayak Point and east from Port Susan Bay to the Seven Lakes area — encompassing more than 9 square miles.
In 1909, he submitted his development with more than 7,000 lots to the Snohomish County planning department.
The proposal was titled, "C.D. Hillman’s Birmingham Water Front Addition To The City of Everett."
The name Birmingham came from a town in Michigan near Hillman’s birthplace.
The lots ranged in size from 5 acres for potential farms and industry to much smaller lots intended for residential use, some less than 20 feet wide.
There were waterfront lots, both on Port Susan Bay and the lakes toward the east, many of them of irregular shape and size.
The land tycoon then set out to create Birmingham.
“Hillman planted Himalayan blackberries and elephant grass to hide the left-behind logging slash that covered the area,” Buse said. “He constructed three piers on Port Susan Bay and a 2-mile boardwalk hugging the shoreline for prospective buyers to stroll as they admired what appeared to be new storefronts and industry that included a sawmill and cannery.”
In early 1910, he began an advertising campaign to drum up interest.
Details from a booklet distributed by Hillman’s Birmingham Land Co. are provided in "The Stanwood Story, Volume II," by Alice Essex.
He described the area as featuring a “handsome wharf” with a railroad that extended to “the ideal farming community” and land that is “ideally suited for industrial development.”
The brochure touted a sawmill “equipped with modern machinery” and declared that “free waterfront sites will be given to worthy enterprises.”
It stated that Birmingham needed “just a few more miles of track” to connect with major railroads.
The land rush begins
In June 1910, Hillman began offering free excursions via steamer from Seattle and throngs of excited would-be landowners hopped aboard.
Hillman had a specific buying audience in mind for his lots starting at $65 with generous lending terms from the Birmingham Land Co. of just $2 per month.
“The type of customer C.D. Hillman appealed to and to whom ads were aimed was the recently landed new residents to Washington who had few resources and were looking for the ‘promised land,’” Buse said.
Upon arrival in Birmingham, tours were given to prospective buyers of the brand new town.
“As visitors stepped off the boats, they were invited to view the new department store, the two general stores and the newly built sawmill,” Buse said. “Also, a church and school building had been built.”
Initially, business was brisk and Seattle newspapers reported that the Hillman Land Co. sold thousands of lots.
It all seemed too good to be true.
It was.
“Much of Birmingham had been staged to impress potential buyers,” Buse said. “The prospering stores were props staffed with actors, and the sawmill did not function.”
Throughout his Birmingham scheme, Hillman continued to rely on false advertising.
“Everything from claims of booming industries looking for workers to farmland that grew bushels of golden wheat and strawberries as big as ‘teacups’ were all part of Hillman’s deception to draw property buyers in,” Buse said.
Many of those who purchased land felt cheated when they discovered the reality of Birmingham — recently logged land that didn’t have much beyond dirt, rocks and stumps.
Fraud complaints began to pile up.
The crowbar hotel for Hillman
Due to questionable real estate practices from his time in Seattle, the federal government had been keeping an eye on Hillman.
“The United States District Attorney followed Hillman’s business dealings closely,” Buse said. “The government wasn’t able to do anything about them until Hillman began sending literature through the mail that contained fraudulent claims.”
In August 1910, Hillman was charged and later convicted of mail fraud.
The real estate tycoon was sentenced to 2 1/2 years behind bars at the federal penitentiary at McNeil Island near Steilacoom.
In late 1913, after serving 18 months, Hillman’s sentence was commuted by U.S. President William Howard Taft — whose campaign Hillman had generously supported.
Hillman joined his family in California and again began wheeling and dealing in land until his death in 1935.
Hillman's impact still felt at Warm Beach today
Birmingham’s name was changed to Warm Beach in 1924 to avoid confusion with other similarly named towns, according to the Stanwood Camano News archives.
Today, Warm Beach is a part of unincorporated Snohomish County.
According to Jennifer Lenz, land development specialist lead with the county’s planning department, issues with Hillman’s questionable practices persist.
“There are still times where a person purchases a parcel in this development where they are not able to construct a single-family residence for some reason or another, be it the ‘building sites’ allowed has been maxed out or the parcel is just too small or narrow to meet all the bulk regulations such as setbacks and lot coverage," she said.
For Buse, Hillman inspired decades of interviews and time spent combing through documents at museums and libraries. Along the way, she published articles and often spoke to community groups of her findings.
“People were just so interested in this relatively unknown history of Warm Beach,” she said. “I can’t tell you how many times I was encouraged to put it all together in a book.”
Near the end of her teaching career, she did just that.
In 2011, Buse self-published "Stuck in the Mud: The History of Warm Beach, Washington." The 366-page tome, which is available at local libraries and online retailers, is a comprehensive history of the area and is filled with drawings, maps and photos.
“I called my book "Stuck in the Mud" because so many things have been literally and figuratively stuck in the mud of Warm Beach,” she said. “Everything from Captain Vancouver’s ship that was grounded in Port Susan Bay in the late 1700s to big development plans for an oil refinery in the 1970s that got stuck and didn’t pan out.”
In spite of the somewhat checkered past of Warm Beach, Buse has only the fondest of memories of the place she’s called home for decades.
“I grew up visiting family here, and my husband and I bought a home and raised our son here,” she said. “I think Warm Beach is about the most beautiful spot around, and it’s pretty difficult to imagine a better place to be stuck.”
