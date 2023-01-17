Remnants of the long-gone timber industry that over 100 years ago drove the area’s initial growth, and development can still be found around Camano Island and the Stillaguamish Valley.
A stroll through the woods reveals stumps nestled among blackberry vines and huckleberry bushes — some over 10 feet high.
Many bear the notches chopped into the sides for boards that once held the fearless loggers who cut the behemoths down.
Spikes and lengths of steel that were parts of tracks that carried narrow-gauge locomotives up and down the terrain to bring logs out of the forest can still be uncovered beneath decades of fallen leaves.
Shorelines provide views of pilings rising up from area waters that are remains of what were once bustling piers where ships moored to collect loads of massive logs to bring to market.
Of course, there’s the iconic, nearly 100-year-old Hamilton Lumber smokestack near downtown Stanwood on the banks of the Stillaguamish River that was once part of a teeming sawmill.
According to the University of Washington’s Center for the Study of the Pacific Northwest, by the early 1900s, the lumber industry was the economic “dominant player” throughout the region.
A 1910 study by the U.S. Bureau of Corporations found that 63% of the state's workers directly or indirectly depended on the timber industry for jobs.
Early history
The cool, wet climate of Camano Island and the Stillaguamish Valley has propagated forests that have thrived for millennia.
Douglas fir, Pacific silver fir, Western hemlock and Western red cedar are just a few of the species populating the area.
Some, like the Western red cedar, can grow over 200 feet tall with a base nearly 20 feet in diameter.
Although the area’s Indigenous people, collectively known as the Coastal Salish, did not harvest large parts of the forests, they actively managed them with such practices as controlled burns.
Trees were cut down and used for culturally important items like canoes, baskets, harpoons and dwellings.
In the 1800s, Euro-Americans who came to the area soon realized the economic potential of the vast forests.
Consequently, in 1848, the California Gold Rush created a huge demand for timber.
According to the Center for the Study of the Pacific Northwest, “At this time several outside investors, most from San Francisco, built mills along Puget Sound, propelling the lumber industry into the dominant role in the area's economy.”
Logging era begins
As logging spread across the area in the mid-1800s, those who arrived on Whidbey Island to log looked across Saratoga Passage and noted the towering timbers that also covered Camano Island.
Around 1853, Lawrence Grennan and Thomas Crannery established a camp at Utsalady Bay on the north end of Camano that produced spars — logs that were used for ship’s masts.
In her history book, “Camano Island” author Karen Prasse wrote of the spars: “With axes it took days to cut the straight, knot-free 200-feet trees without damage.”
As more Euro-Americans arrived, a turning point in the economic construct was the signing of the 1855 Treaty of Point Elliott.
Under terms of the treaty, embattled Indigenous people ceded their lands and moved to reservations, which left more area open to development.
In “The Stanwood Story: Volume I,” author Alice Essex wrote, “…in 1865 Thomas Runnels started the first logging camp that marked the beginning of the lumber era in the Stillaguamish Valley.”
Towns were established near logging camps and mills, which included Utsalady on Camano Island in the early 1850s and Stanwood (early on known as Centerville) at the mouth of the Stillaguamish in 1866.
Around the Stillaguamish Valley, timber operations boomed and Essex wrote that “…by 1876 there were six logging camps in the area, employing 52 men and 56 oxen.”
Technology brings change
The first loggers used axes to fell and cut trees that were then dragged out of the forest by oxen or horse teams.
Beginning in the 1880s, loggers sped up the processing by using crosscut saws to cut the downed trees into logs.
By the early 1900s, in order to cut trees with a wide base, such as cedar and fir, narrow lengths of wood with a steel tip attached, called springboards, were placed in notches chopped out near the tree’s base.
Pairs of loggers stood on either side of the tree on the springboard and used axes and saws to fell the towering evergreens.
Between the late 1800s and the early 1900s, mechanized technology sped up logging practices and changed the industry.
Use of a logging donkey, which consisted of a small steam engine set on skids with a winch attached to haul logs, became widespread.
According to the Center for the Study of the Pacific Northwest, “It moved logs much faster and for longer distances than did oxen and horses. Thus, the donkey engine enabled companies to halve the cost of log removal.”
Narrow-gauge railroads with steam-powered locomotives were employed that could cover rough topography and climb up and down steep grades to pull logs out of the forest to haul to market.
As time went on, more machinery came into play, and by the 1920s, trucks replaced many horse and oxen teams for moving logs.
Water and rails
In the earliest days of logging, once timber reached the nearest water source, such as the Stillaguamish River, Port Susan or Skagit Bay, logs were collected or boomed together in a raft that was towed by vessels to mills.
Eventually, piers, docks and structures to hold “booms” were constructed on pilings, many of which are visible today. Some of the earliest were built in the mid-1800s on Utsalady Bay of Camano Island.
As time went on, rails were constructed on piers for logging trains to carry timber to awaiting ships for transport to ports far and near.
In her Warm Beach history book “Stuck in the Mud” author Penny Buse wrote, “The pilings of Warm Beach were part of the Port Susan Logging Company railroad dock and booming grounds.”
The work of getting logs to market could be perilous—Essex wrote of an incident in 1904 at Warm Beach, “The Port Susan Logging Company suffered a tremendous loss early on September 1, when a logging train of 18 cars got away and plunged into the Sound at the company’s Port Susan landing.”
“Crewmen jumped for their lives and were saved,” she wrote.
In “Exploring Camano Island,” author Val Schroeder wrote that the pilings visible today at English Boom Trail County Park on the north end of the island, “…were pounded into the tideland around 1922 and are all that remain of the settlement of piers and shacks.”
Rise and fall of Utsalady mill
In 1858, after success with the production of ships' spars, Grennan and Crannery began operations of a sawmill at Utsalady Bay, likely the first in the area.
In “Camano Island: Life and Times in Island Paradise,” authors Art Kimball and John Dean wrote, “The mill itself, possibly the world’s largest, was at least world class in size, 600-feet by 100-feet by 24-feet.”
“Eventually, the finished product could be carried out to ships in the Bay from a second floor platform with tracks for that purpose,” the authors wrote.
By the late 1800s, the Utsalady mill had changed hands and was experiencing its share of challenges that included lumber price fluctuations, costly mechanical upgrades and organized labor’s attempt to reduce the workday from 12 hours to 10.
Kimball and Dean wrote of the mill closure in 1896, “The Utsaladdy mill, though overhauled in 1894, never reopened.”
Logging companies
Many logging companies, big and small, operated successfully in the area for decades.
The Port Susan Logging Co. was established in 1897 and operated on almost 6,000 acres near Warm Beach south of Stanwood.
Buse wrote, “During its decade of operation, PSLC was one of the largest and most successful logging operation in the State of Washington.”
In 1898, the Esary brothers founded the Esary Logging Co., which was one of Camano’s largest logging outfits.
The company operated near Camano City, Utsalady and Madrona on the west side of the island.
According to Stanwood Camano News archives, the Esary Logging Co. operated a mill and had a narrow-gauge logging railroad near Chapman Creek until 1910.
Stanwood mills
By the early 1900s, two large sawmills in Stanwood were churning out lumber on the west pass of the Stillaguamish River.
The Stanwood Lumber Co. was established in 1889 by A.S. Howard at the mouth of the river on the site where a small mill had previously operated, near today’s Napa Auto Parts on 269th Street NW.
In 1916, after a series of small mills had operated on the site, the Wisconsin Timber Co. was established by George Kunze on the land where the Hamilton smokestack stands today on 98th Avenue NW.
The sawmills faced economic ups and downs over the first decades of the 1900s, including labor unrest at the Wisconsin Timber Co. that, in November 1919, resulted in a workers' strike and a brief mill closure.
In 1923, the Wisconsin Timber site was sold to Clough Lumber.
The Great Depression in 1930 resulted in the closure of both mills, although Stanwood Lumber eventually reopened under new ownership as Stanwood Mills, Inc., and ran successfully for many years.
In 1954, the Hamilton Family purchased the old Clough site and ran a mill there for over a decade.
Other mills
Through the late 1800s and into the first decades of the 1900s, several other, smaller lumber mills and dozens of shingle plants operated around the area.
Sawmills, like the Great Northern Mill Co. in East Stanwood, produced framing material that was the mainstay of both commercial and residential construction.
Shingles, which were cut from bolts or trunk segments of cedar, were primarily produced to cover roofs and exterior walls.
Of the production of this durable weather-resistant material, Essex wrote “In the early 1900s, shingle mills constituted a major segment of the woods industry…”
Shingle mills dotted the area from Triangle Cove on Camano Island to the large enterprise of Levison Mill at Village, east of Stanwood.
Rise of new industry
As logging became more efficient with faster ways of cutting down trees and transporting them to market, the pace of harvesting accelerated.
Prasse wrote, “By 1922, only one significant patch of old growth timber remained on Camano Island near Rocky Point.”
In the Stillaguamish Valley, cleared land was used for dairy farms and crops like peas and corn, and agriculture became the economic driver throughout the 1900s.
On Camano Island, the extensive logging and the roads that were built for timber conveyance resulted in access to shorelines that previously had only been reachable by boat.
From the 1920s into the 1960s, about 20 fishing and leisure resorts were established on and near the beaches of Camano Island, according to Stanwood Camano News archives.
Several resorts, such as Cama Beach and Pebble Beach on the south end of the island, were built on former logging campsites.
Local forestry today
Timber is still harvested in the area today.
“Much of the timberland is owned by small forest landowner,” said Natalie Johnson, forest practices communications manager for the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. “The majority of harvests occur on parcels around eight to 20 acres.”
However, as the area’s population has grown, land dedicated to growing trees continues to decline.
“Roughly a third of Forest Practices Applications in recent years have been for a harvest followed by conversion from forestland to another use, such as residential,” Johnson said.
Memorial to the virgin forest
Although the logging days that once powered the area’s economic way of life are in the past, a significant artifact can be found in west Stanwood.
Displayed on the grounds of the Stanwood Area Historical Society is a 12-foot diameter section from a Douglas fir.
This remnant of a behemoth that was felled around 1929 is, "a memorial to the virgin forest that once covered Stanwood and Camano,” according to the Stanwood Camano News archives.
