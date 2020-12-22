You never know who might live down the street.
Camilla Wicks was a violin prodigy who gave up a globe-trotting career in the 1950s to raise her children. She resumed performing and teaching all over the world.
In 2005, when she retired from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, she moved to a quiet home on Camano Island where she lived until 2014.
She died Nov. 25 at age 92 at her daughter’s home in Weston, Florida. The headline of her obituary in The New York Times called her a "dazzling violinist."
Wicks was an exceptional violinist who played classical and symphonic music, making inroads for women in a male-dominated field.
“We lost one of the giants in the music world,” said Joan Woodard, who had befriended Wicks on Camano Island. “She was an inspiration to several generations of women — and men, too, because she was such a fabulous player. She was the first woman that made it big.”
Somehow in retirement, she found Camano Island.
“She lived a quiet existence, and people didn’t know what a famous person lived in their midst," Woodard said. "She was limited in how much she could move around, but she was sharp as a tack."
Woodard fondly recalls many visits at Wicks’ home in the Tillicum Beach area. Woodard, also a violinist, played in the Seattle Symphony from 1976 to 2004. As Woodard was moving to Camano Island, a friend said, well, you know Camilla Wicks lives there.
The two violinists got together. Over the years, they had many conversations about music and gardening. They talked about artists and composers and how musicians played. Wicks spoke of her career, her travels, people she met and conductors she worked under.
“She got her early training under her dad, just like my dad did. There were always musical things to talk about and general things to talk about as well,” Woodard said.
Fast-tracking prodigy
Wicks was born into a musical family in Long Beach, California, in 1928.
According to her biography on camillawicks.org, her father was a Norwegian-born violinist, her mother an American-born pianist. Her father started giving Wicks lessons at age three.
At age four, she started playing publicly, and at age seven, she made her debut with an orchestra playing Mozart’s D Major Concerto at the Long Beach Municipal Auditorium.
At age 10, she studied at Juilliard in New York with Louis Persinger, who had taught great violinists of the day such as Yehudi Menuhin and Ruggiero Ricci.
After playing Carnegie Hall at age 18 with the New York Philharmonic in 1946, Wicks' star quickly rose and she began European concert tours.
“She soloed all over the world and played with all the greats,” Woodard said.
Wicks' bio says that Isaac Stern called her “the greatest violinist.” When asked if he meant the greatest female violinist, Stern said, “No, I mean the greatest.”
Wicks married, moved back to California and began raising children. She still toured and became a favorite in Scandinavian countries.
For the record
“She forged her own path on top of the performing world,” Woodard said.
She was an avid supporter of young, up-and-coming Norwegian and American composers. Instead of just sticking to known works, she’d include their modern works in her repertoire.
“She played what she wanted to play, and everyone was pleased to get her, whatever she played, because she was so superb.”
Wicks never went into a studio to make a perfect recording. Some performances were recorded live with no editing, so the music is just like it happened.
She was particularly known for her Sibelius recording in 1952 with the New York Philharmonic. She got rave reviews on both sides of the pond, Woodard said.
A gentleman in England prevailed on her to collect recordings that hadn’t been pressed and released. In 2015, a six-disc collection was released, “Camilla Wicks: Five Decades of Treasured Performances,” which spans five decades and a vast range of repertoire.
Family, then teaching
Wicks focused on raising her children and disappeared from the world stage from 1958-66.
“That came because she was divorced and she had to make a living again as a single parent of five children,” said her daughter, Lise-Marie Wertanzl, who took care of Wicks in her final years.
All she knew was to play and teach violin, and that’s what she did.
"She loved performing, loved the violin, so she never would totally quit. She loved teaching her master classes and loved her students like a mother. They’re taking her death really hard right now,” Wertanzl said.
In the 1970s, Wicks lived a life of rural remoteness and tranquility at Lake Chelan and taught at Wenatchee Valley College where she joined the community’s nonprofessional orchestra.
She was a regular at the Royal Conservatory of Oslo. In 1999, her contributions to Norwegian musical life were rewarded with a Knighthood of the Norwegian Royal Order of Merit.
She taught at colleges across the country, including the University of Washington.
When Wicks retired from her final teaching position at San Francisco Conservatory, she settled on Camano Island, where she loved her tranquil home with a little deck where she could see the birds and mountains and sometimes chat with a friendly neighbor.
Wicks moved to Florida in 2014 to be with her daughter for her final days.
“People need family at the end,” Woodard said.
Wertanzl said that in Florida, Wicks dreamed of returning to Camano.
"She longed for that view of the Cascades and the Sound. She loved that house; it was wonderful and it served her well."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.