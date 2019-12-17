Picnic Pantry and Parlour raises money for Freedom Park
Traci Smith, owner of Stanwood’s Picnic Pantry and Parlour, raised $2,030 for Freedom Park on Camano Island.
Smith sold 20 gallons of chili at $5 a bowl at her kitchen gift shop and restaurant in downtown. The money will help the private park at Terry’s Corner pay for maintenance.
“I know that there are several big fundraising events in our community, but I wanted to show that even something simple and small could raise money for an important cause,” Smith said.
Mike Nestor, who coordinates maintenance of Freedom Park, said he was excited with the support.
“Amazing little business doing amazingly big things in a small community,” he said.
Coastal Volunteer of the Year award nominations open
The Island County Marine Resources Committee, Sound Water Stewards and Washington State University Extension Island County announced the call for nominations for the 2020 Jan Holmes Island County Coastal Volunteer of the Year Award.
This award is open to all volunteers, regardless of membership to any one organization or institution, participating in or supporting science and outreach efforts related to protecting or restoring the coastal resources of Island County.
Information: Anne Toledo at 360-678-2349 or islandcountymrc.org/projects/volunteer-of-the-year/.
Gift wrapping for teens
Calling all teens to create creative gift wrapping for holiday gifts. All materials are provided for this free event from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano, 9612 271 St. NW, Stanwood. Registration is required at crc-sc.org or call 360-629-5257.
Food and toy drive with Santa
Stop by Station 99 at 8117 267th St. NW in Stanwood with a food or toy item and get a free picture taken with Santa. This event is hosted by North County Fire/EMS from 6–8 p.m on Thursday, Dec. 19. Information: 360-629-2184.
Holiday lights, computers and electrical recycling drive
Old holiday light strings and electric cords (extension, phone, computer) can be recycled. Bring them to drop boxes at the Camano Transfer Station or the Camano IGA through January.
WSU Extension Island County Waste Wise volunteers and local Boy Scout Troop 46 will make sure the strings and cords are recycled. Officials urge people to remove any attached devices from cords. The Transfer Station is at 75 East Camano Hill Road, open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The IGA is at 370 NE Camano Drive, Camano Island, and the box is outside the main entrance. Information: 360-639-4608 or jerilyn.ritzman@wsu.edu
P.S. write to Santa
During the holidays, Preview Properties NW helps five families with their Christmas list through “Santa letter” nominations. To anonymously nominate a family in need, write Santa a letter with the family’s wish list, background and contact information. Put the letter in the big red Santa mailbox at Preview, 10123 270th Street NW, Stanwood — or call 360-629-3400 or email thenorthpolemailbox@gmail.com.
Shop with a Celebrity
Once a month, a local celebrity works for two hours at a Grocery Outlet checkout stand with 5% of the receipts donated to Imagination Library, a Stanwood Camano Rotary Club literacy program that provides books to area preschoolers. More than 800 children in the Stanwood/ Camano school district are getting an age-appropriate book each month.
Artist Jack Gunter was this month's celebrity checker Dec. 7 at Grocery Outlet.
Lions club meets
First and third Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Stanwood Lions Club meets weekly at Stanwood Community & Senior Center, 7430 276th St. NW. Call first at 360-387-9180.
