DIY hand warmers
Join in on a free teen event to learn how to make hand warmers from 2:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Community Resource Center of Stanwood-Camano, 9612 271 St. NW, Stanwood. The event is open to students in grades 6-12. Registration: Email teens@crc-sc.org
Lions club meets
Stanwood Lions Club will meet Wednesday, Jan. 15. The group meets at 6 p.m. first and third Wednesdays in the Stanwood Community & Senior Center, 7430 276th St. NW.
Bird, window collision wildlife program
Millions of birds die in window collisions in the United States each year. Kim Nelson of the Skagit Audubon Society will examine the effectiveness, aesthetics and affordability of window treatments used to prevent collisions as well as a monitoring programs at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Island County Multi-Purpose Center, 141 N East Camano Drive, Camano Island.
Democrats to meet
Camano Island Democrats meet Thursday, at 7 p.m. on Jan. 16 at the Country Club Fire Station 2, 1326 Elger Bay Road, Camano Island. The guest speaker is state Senate candidate and County Commissioner Helen Price Johnson. Information: camanoislanddemocrats.com or email camanoislanddemocrats@gmail.com
Country Living Expo and Cattlemen’s Winterschool
The Country Living Expo and Cattlemen’s Winterschool is coming Jan. 25 at Stanwood High School. The expo offers 170 classes, 60 vendors and will feature pasture management.
Joan DeVries, WSU program coordinator, said that this year’s Expo hopes to help both small and large farm agriculture producers maximize their profits and land efficiency.
New classes this year include:
- West Coast Big Maple Syrup Tapping for the Hobbyist
- Sheep Dairying 101
- Barn Quilts
- Praise the Lard
- Plant-based Diets
- Growing Blueberries
- Jump-Start Your Pasture
- Aching Hands and Stomped-on Feet: Simple Tools and Modifications for Farmers and Gardeners
- Managing Excessive Stress in Agriculture
- Reseed, Renew, Rebound Your Pasture
The Stanwood High School FFA hosts this event, which is sponsored by WSU Extension, WSU Livestock Master Foundation and the Tri-County Cattlemen’s Association.
Registration is $85 for adults, $40 for youths and a sponsored rate of $10 for ages 12-18. Registration includes coffee and pastries, five classes and lunch. Registration: skagit.wsu.edu/CountryLivingExpo.
Garden class with the masters
Master Gardeners of Island County have opened registration for a sell-out event. Friday, March 13, is a pre-workshop day of field trips around Whidbey Island. Saturday, March 14, is the workshop with a all levels of classes and interests, a floral design competition, marketplace and lunch. Keynote speaker is Richie Steffen, executive director of the Elisabeth C. Miller Botanical Garden in Seattle and greatplantpicks.org. He will speak on “Plants for a Better Planet.” For details and to register see whidbeygardening.org.
People in the news
Fire chief was celebrity checker
Stanwood Fire Chief John Cermak was this month’s celebrity checker Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Stanwood Grocery Outlet. Once a month, a local celebrity works for two hours at a Grocery Outlet checkout stand with 5% of the receipts donated to Imagination Library, a Stanwood Camano Rotary Club literacy program that provides books to area preschoolers. More than 800 children in the Stanwood/ Camano school district are getting an age-appropriate book each month.
Music grants awarded to local students
Three recipients were chosen this year to receive music grants through the Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation. The grants, totaling $900, were awarded on Jan. 3.
Middle school students Isabelle Herrin, Caydence Harun-Leighton, and Richard Torres were selected to receive Jon L. Metzger music grants to be used toward lessons or the purchase of an instrument.
