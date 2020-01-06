Learn to photograph your artwork
Artist Dave Halliday is the featured speaker at the Camano Arts Association monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Halliday will discuss how to photograph artwork during this free presentation.
Learn to use digital library books
Learn how to access Sno-Isle digital downloads at Camano Library on Wednesdays at 3-4:15 p.m. Register online for OverDrive Library on Jan. 8 and RBdigital, Hoopla and Kanopy on Jan. 22.
Speech and debate tournament seeks volunteer judges
Skagit Defenders needs volunteer judges for the Northern Lights Challenge Tournament on Jan. 30-Feb. 1 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1515 E. College Way, Mount Vernon.
Skagit Defenders is part of a national speech and debate league for homeschool middle and high school students, including several from Stanwood and Camano Island.
Volunteers serve in three-hour commitments to judge three types of debates and 11 types of speech events that are open to competitors nationwide. No experience is necessary. Sign up at nlc2020.homeschooldebate.net/judges.
Camanio Masonic Lodge dinner
Camanio Masonic Lodge will host its monthly dinner at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 27205 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. The guest speaker is audiologist Tania MacPhail from Stanwood Hearing Center. She will speak on such topics as aging and hearing loss, hearing options and new dynamic improvements. Dinner by donations only. For information, call David Augustson at 425-263-6808.
Keeping your pets and livestock safe
Byron Wilkes, a first responder who specializes in the search and rescue, will talk about how to keep pets and livestock safe during an emergency or disaster from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, at Fire Station 99, 8117 267 St. NW, Stanwood. Free and open to the public.
Host exchange students
ASSE International Student Exchange, a public benefit organization, is seeking local host families for high school students from over 30 countries including Spain, Germany, Thailand, Denmark, Portugal, South Korea, Italy, France, the former Soviet Union countries, and Norway.
Couples, single parents, and families with and without children may host for a semester or the entire school year.
Each ASSE student is fully insured, brings personal spending money and expects to contribute to household responsibilities and be included in normal family activities and lifestyles.
Call 800-733-2773 or visit ASSEhosts.com.
Washington Poison Center's 2020 Poster Contest
Mr. Yuk and the Washington Poison Center invite students in kindergarten through sixth grade to participate in the 14th Annual Poison Prevention Poster Contest. The contest asks students to express through artwork how Mr. Yuk helps keep people safe from toxic substances. The 2020 contest theme is: "Mr. Yuk is Always Here to Help."
One student's artwork will be chosen as the winner and used on the poster, which is distributed throughout the state. Prizes for the winner include a school visit from Mr. Yuk and a trip to Olympia in the Yuk Mobile. Entries are due Jan. 31. Visit wapc.org/programs/education/annual-poster-contest/.
Genealogy gatherings
• Camwood Genealogy Workshop: Research group meets 1 p.m. first Mondays in the Stanwood Area Historical Society’s Eldridge Center, 27108 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Genealogists and historians will help visitors research their family. sahs-fncc.org or 360-629-6110.
• Stillaguamish Valley Genealogical Society: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. in the Society Library conference room, 6111 188th Pl. NE, Arlington. Speaker Lori Lee Sauber holds a certificate in genealogy and family history from the University of Washington. Follow the research trail as she verifies fact and fiction in researching her own family. Free public presentation.
• Skagit Valley Genealogical Society: Saturday, Jan. 11, 1-3 p.m. in the Burlington Public Library, 820 Washington Ave. Evelyn Roehl will explain the migration routes and patterns of Germanic immigrant ancestors who came to the U.S. and Canada in the 1800s, including Luxembourgers, Swiss and Austrians. Details at skagitvalleygenealogy.org or 360-755-0760.
