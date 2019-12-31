A frugal octogenarian gives students an opportunity she wished she could have had by giving $10 million to community colleges in Washington, including Skagit Valley and Everett.
Eva Gordon was a hard-working woman who lived a long, happy life but had one regret: she never had a formal education.
“If I had a scholarship when I got out of high school, I could have done so much more,” Gordon said in a 2013 profile by South Seattle College.
When Gordon died in June 2018 at age 101, she bequeathed nearly $10 million to 17 community and technical colleges in Washington so that students could have the opportunity to fulfill their dreams.
Her estate has just delivered her gift to community and technical colleges in Washington, with each receiving approximately $550,000.
Gordon grew up on an orchard in Eugene, Oregon, and graduated at the top of her high school class. She worked as a legal secretary and later for an investment firm. She invested money from her meager paychecks and eventually built a fortune.
She married her husband, Ed Gordon, in 1964, and together they shared a common dedication to higher education.
Ed Gordon went to college thanks to the support of his aunt. He became a Navy pilot, an opportunity he credited to his college degree. Later he became a stockbroker in Seattle where he met Eva. Together, they taught business courses at the McNeil Corrections Center. He died in 2008.
“A lot of people didn’t know the wealth she had. If there was a coupon for two-for-one at Applebee’s, she was all about that,” said John Jacobs, her godson and estate representative. “Eva had a tremendous heart and liked to throw a rope to help people climb.”
“Her gift to SVC reflects our core theme of equity in access and removing barriers to student success,” Skagit Valley College President Tom Keegan said. “It will help increase access to higher education through SVC Foundation programs such as student scholarships, emergency funding and childcare support.”
With jobs, family responsibilities and a median age of 26, students at community colleges are often one step away from having to quit to pay the bills.
Each college foundation will work with its board and school administrators to decide how funds are allocated to maximize opportunities for students.
The following colleges received money from the Eva Gordon estate:
- Bates Technical College
- Cascadia College
- Clover Park Technical College
- Edmonds Community College
- Everett Community College
- Grays Harbor College
- Green River Community College
- Highline Community College
- Lake Washington Institute of Technology
- North Seattle College
- Pierce College Foundation
- Renton Technical College
- Seattle Central College
- Shoreline Community College
- Skagit Valley College
- South Puget Sound Community College
- Tacoma Community College
Eastern Star donates to food bank
Ann Taylor, secretary, and Jennie Kelly, treasurer, of Stanwood Eastern Star Chapter 76 of Stanwood, recently presented a check for $800 to Kathy Moe, operation manager of the Stanwood Camano Food Bank. Taylor and Kelly said they thank all who donated items to the bottle auction that raised the money for the food bank and other charities.
The bottle auction, held in early December, involved auctioning off wrapped bottles to the highest bidders. Bottles were decorated to attract the attention of bidders, Taylor said.
“Members may bring one to two bottles of wine (usually), liquor (a few), and maybe ketchup or shampoo (very few),” she said. “The bottles are wrapped so no one knows what's inside, oh my. Everything goes to charity. So, we're full of good cheer and a fine sense of humor.”
In addition, the Eastern Star Chapter raised money for youth groups that include Rainbow Girls, Jobs Daughters and DeMolay Boys.
NOAH pets of the week
Get ready to rumble because Maverick, a 2-year-old large mixed breed is all about play time. He is intelligent and treat motivated, which means as long as you're willing to teach, he's ready to learn. Maverick has proven that life in an apartment doesn't match his energy, so he needs a home with a yard. He likes playing with other dogs but he can play a little rough, so he would need to meet any dogs already living in the home. Any children in his new home need to be no younger than 12. He will need help building trust with the men in his life.
Tillie is a sweet, social kitty that would love a warm bed to snuggle into and a window to watch the birds fly by. Tillie has fully recovered from hip surgery and is ready for a family. She seems to get along well with other cats.
To visit Maverick or Tillie, visit The NOAH Center at 31300, Brandstrom Road, Stanwood, or call 360-629-7055.
MoneyLife classes at YMCA
Stanwood Community Ministries, in partnership with FamilyLife and the YMCA, is presenting MoneyLife classes from 6:30-8 p.m. from Jan. 7-March 17 at the Stanwood Camano YMCA, 7213 267th St NW.
The personal finance study will be led by local financial adviser Tristan Klesick of DA Davidson. MoneyLife is a small-group series that enables participants to interact with the video content in a group setting over eleven weeks.
Contact Roger Haskin at rhaskin@familylife.com or 360-708-2122.
