Food bank needs volunteers for Thanksgiving
Stanwood Camano Food Bank Services is offering residents a chance to participate in a holiday tradition: the annual Holiday Food Basket Giveaway, which happens 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the food bank, 27030 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood.
“It will warm your heart, give food to deserving families in our community, and put a smile on everyone’s face,” said Wendy Foster with the food bank. “There are many job positions to be filled. You do not need any special skills – we will ‘train you’ when you arrive.”
Volunteers can choose a shift: 8:15-10:30 a.m., 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 12:15-3 p.m.
Positions available are carts, curtesy clerks, stockers, and indoor or outdoor greeters.
Some jobs are more physical than others and can require lifting 25-50 pounds. Families with kiddos are welcome; ages 11 and younger can help at the food tables. Volunteers should dress in layers.
• To volunteer, send a contact phone number, email address and a first and second shift choice to foodbankcoordinator@scfbs.org; call Evelyn or Wendy at 360-629-2789; or send a message online at stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org; click on Get Involved.
• Donations of cash in lieu of volunteering helps buy food from Food Lifeline at a fraction of grocery store cost. Donations of turkeys and other food items will be accepted. Find a list of the most needed items at the website.
Holiday craft and gift bazaar at Camano Center
Locally handmade crafts and gifts will be available at the Camano Center annual bazaar from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23. Admission is free, and lunch is available for purchase at the Holiday Café. The Camano Center is located at 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. For information, call 360-387-0222.
Days for Girls adds meetings
Starting in January, Stanwood Camano Island Days for Girls will meet the first and third Thursday of each month from 6-9 p.m. in their sewing space at 8900 Viking Way, Stanwood. The group is a local branch of the international charity that makes re-washable menstrual hygiene kits for needy women all over the world. Days for Girls continues to meet the first and third Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in their sewing space. For information, call Carol Hoeksema at 425-212-7595.
Latest book released by local author
Phil Rink, of Camano Island, has released his new book for children and young adults. “Jimi & Isaac 5b: Social Skills” is the eighth book in the “Jimi & Isaac” series by Rink. The latest book follows the adventures of the two friends and how they deal with school-related challenges like fighting and bullying. Now available on Amazon.com or in book stores.
Homeschooler meet and greet
Homeschool families are invited to get to know one another at a meet and greet from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Camano Island Library at 848 N. Sunrise Blvd. Information regarding Sno-Isle Libraries' homework help tools will also be presented. For information, visit sno-isle.org/locations/camanoisland or call 360-387-5150.
Stanwood FFA Potato Judging team places 2nd
The Stanwood FFA Potato Judging team took second place out of 35 teams at the state contest held Nov. 14 in Moses Lake at the Columbia Basin Technical Skills Center. Individually, out of 144 competitors, Jonny Winter took first place, Freyja Stangeland placed third and Anna Jensen placed fifth. The state contest consisted of students grading 100 potatoes, evaluating seed potatoes, identifying 20 different potato defects and giving oral reasons on 10 different potatoes to a judge.
Dictionaries given to students
Third-graders at Utsalady Elementary School received student dictionaries from Stanwood-Camano Kiwanis and South Camano Grange on Oct. 25.
“This year they gave 55 students their own dictionary,” Utsalady third-grade teacher Julie Wheeler said. “Students love the longest word in the world, which takes up an entire page. It's scientific and has 1,909 letters.”
Wheeler said that her students use their dictionaries daily and that local schools appreciate the annual gift from the Kiwanis and Grange organizations.
Woman wins $200 SC News contest
Pat Riddock of Camano Island won the "Get a Clue" contest inside the Explore: Local Business magazine. She chose to spend her $200 gift certificate all at The Picnic Pantry & Parlour in Stanwood.
