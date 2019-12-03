Pets of the month
Chuckles is a big girl with lots of love. She is scared of dogs so a house without dogs is best. She does well with other respectful felines. She's a hunter and would love a place where she can play and hunt mice. She spends much of her days napping and cuddling. Chuckles is good with folks of all ages and enjoys the company of guests. Come see this charming kitty. For information, call CASA at 360-387-1902 or visit the shelter at 198, Can Ku Road, Camano Island.
Jake is a silly, energetic 1-year-old mixed breed cattle dog that’s looking for an active family to share all of life’s adventures. He has strong Heeler instincts, so an experienced owner willing to put him through some “good manners training” is highly recommended. Jake loves people, but doesn’t know his own strength and has a tendency to jump up and “bop” you in the face when he greets you, so he will need a home with children 12 and older. Jake has done well with other dogs, so be sure to bring yours along (if you have one) for a meet and greet. If you have the time (and space) for a bouncy, energetic breed, hurry into The NOAH Center at 31300, Brandstrom Road, Stanwood, or call 360-629-7055.
Senior Care workshop
Warm Beach Post Acute Care & Rehab and A1 Senior Care Advisors present a workshop on navigating senior living options. This free program is at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island 12-1:30 p.m., Dec. 5. Light lunch will be served. Call 360-965-5004 for information.
Healthy eating for seniors
Join registered dietitian Faith Martin at 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the Stanwood Community and Senior Center at 7430 276th St. NW, Stanwood, to learn about how to maintain a healthy weight.
Technology boundaries with your teen
How do parents set limits on social media or video games when they can barely stay on top of the latest fad? This workshop provides a greater understanding of technology, how manage technology in your home, and how to maintain a connection with your teen in a world driven by technology that is at our fingertips. Presented at 6 p.m. on Dec. 5 by Cocoon House at the Camano Island Library, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd. Visit sno-isle.org/locations/camanoisland or call 360-387-5150.
Laundry outreach
Building relationships one load of laundry at a time. North Snohomish County Outreach and Community Resource Center of Stanwood-Camano host an opportunity for individuals to do their laundry and build relationships. Supplies are provided for each person to do one small load of laundry at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the Viking Laundry, 8800 Viking Way, Stanwood. Last load of laundry to be in at 7:45 p.m. Learn more at the Community Resource Center at 360- 629-5257.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.