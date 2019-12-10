Discovery Place Preschool holding open house
A new preschool will hold an open house at 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, to meet DeAnn Jones and check out the preschool environment. RSVP to get the address in the Cedarhome area or call to set up another time. Call 360-899-1019 or visit info@stanwoodpreschool.com.
Indoor Sensory Garden Program at Warm Beach Senior Community
Warm Beach Senior Community has partnered with Seattle-based Eldergrow to bring a mobile sensory garden and indoor therapeutic horticulture program to its residents. The goal is horticultural therapy to reduce depression, improve balance, coordination and endurance, and lower risk factors for dementia.
Warm Beach residents filled the garden with vibrant flowers and fragrant herbs on Dec. 4.
“We are delighted to incorporate Eldergrow’s innovative programming here at Warm Beach Senior Community,” said John Hovey, Warm Beach’s health care administrator. “Our team is always looking for new and innovative ways to engage our residents.”
Holiday lights, computers and electrical recycling drive
Old holiday light strings and electric cords (extension, phone, computer) can be recycled. Bring them to drop boxes at the Camano Transfer Station or the Camano IGA through January.
WSU Extension Island County Waste Wise volunteers and local Boy Scout Troop 46 will make sure the strings and cords are recycled. Officials urge people to remove any attached devices from cords. The Transfer Station is at 75 East Camano Hill Road, open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The IGA is at 370 NE Camano Drive, Camano Island, and the box is outside the main entrance. Information: 360-639-4608 or jerilyn.ritzman@wsu.edu
Camano Island Fire & Rescue to hold promotions ceremony
Camano Island Fire & Rescue is hosting a ceremony to celebrate promotions and new hires at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Vista/Madrona Fire Station, 273 NW Camano Drive. The event will mark the promotion of Bobby Guadamuz to captain, Dana Larkin to lieutenant and Chad McCoy to lieutenant. New full-time hires Stephen Hansen, Spenser Mezzone and Brandon Bader will be welcomed. Light refreshments will be served. Information: 360-387-1512
Winterfest at Cama Beach
Visit Cama Beach State Park on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for quilting, face painting, wreath making and other holiday-related activities. Registration is required for this free event. Registration: 360-387-1550. Cama Beach State Park is located at 1880 W Camano Drive, Camano Island.
Support the Stanwood High School band
Grocery Outlet in Stanwood will give 5% of sale proceeds to support the Stanwood High School band from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. Join Principal Christine Del Pozo to shop and listen to the high school band in concert in front of the store. Grocery Outlet is at 26905 92nd Ave. NW, Stanwood.
Holiday craft creations for teens
Hang out with friends, drink hot chocolate and make holiday crafts at the Community Resource Center of Stanwood-Camano from 2:30–5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16. Snacks are provided at this free event for teens. The center is at 9612 271 St. NW, Stanwood. Information: 360-629-5257
