New team at Camano Chapel's Children’s Ministry
Camano Chapel has a new team for their Children’s Ministry department. Ashley Johnson is now director of Children’s Ministry and Tristan Frank is the new Children’s Ministry volunteer coordinator. Camano Chapel is excited to welcome Ashley and Tristan to the Children’s Ministry.
Register for annual Country Living Expo & Cattlemen’s Winterschool
Registration is open for the annual Country Living Expo and Cattlemen’s Winterschool on Jan. 25 at Stanwood High School, 7400 272nd St NW. The Expo offers an array of country living classes to the public as well as an opportunity to network with small farmers, professors, businesspeople, and subject-matter experts in agriculture-related topics. The Expo is presented by the WSU Skagit & Snohomish County Extension Livestock Advisor Program, the Livestock Master Foundation, Tri-County Cattlemen’s and is sponsored by Stanwood FFA. Early registration is offered through December. For more information, visit skagit.wsu.edu/CountryLivingExpo.
Christmas starlight low tide beach walk
Join others for a night-time low tide beach walk at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 25, at Cama Beach State Park at 1880 West Camano Drive, Camano Island. Meet at the south end of the cabins. Cama Beach has rocky beaches so wear sturdy shoes or boots and dress for the weather. Each participant should have a strong flashlight or headlamp with good batteries. The guided walk is hosted by the Cama Beach Foundation and the Sound Water Stewards. A Discover Pass or Day Pass is required for parking. For more info, call 360-387-0846.
Nominate people for Philanthropist of the Year awards
The Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation will present three philanthropy awards to outstanding individuals and businesses at the Philanthropist of the Year awards breakfast on Feb. 28. SCAF is accepting nominations for the following three awards until Jan. 15, 2020:
• The Floyd & Delores Jones Spirit of Philanthropy award honors an individual, couple, or family who exhibit a deep commitment and heartfelt dedication to philanthropy. Nominees should have a proven record of exceptional generosity through direct financial support and/or direct involvement. This should be someone who demonstrates outstanding civic and charitable responsibility and whose generosity and involvement encourages others to take philanthropic leadership roles in our community.
• The Pay-It-Forward award honors an individual who has a proven history of giving generously of his or her time directly to people in need, to activities that benefit our community, or to local nonprofit organizations. In short, this award honors an outstanding volunteer. The volunteer must live in, and the work must have occurred in the Stanwood and Camano community.
• The Heritage Bank Business Making a Difference award honors a for-profit business in the Stanwood-Camano area that has a proven track record of making a positive difference in the community. The business that receives this award must be based in Island or Snohomish County with branches in the Stanwood and Camano area.
Nomination forms are available at s-caf.org. For additional information call Bev Pronishan at 360-474-7086.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.