Methodist Christmas party
Stanwood United Methodist Church invites the community to their neighborhood Christmas Party, 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 to Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27130 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. The church offers a free dinner. Sing Christmas carols and do activities. Each child will get to visit Santa and receive a gift.
Drumming and rhythm with Ray Soriano
Come to the Camano Island Library on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. to make joyful noise playing drums and percussion instruments from around the world. No experience necessary. Camano Island Library is located at 848 N. Sunrise Blvd. For information visit sno-isle.org/locations/camanoisland or call 360-387-5150.
Stress and the Holiday Season
Learn how to manage the difficult emotions that can come up during the holiday season on Monday Dec. 2 at 1:30 p.m. This free event is at the Stanwood Senior Center Social Room, 7430 276th Street NW, Stanwood. To register call 360-629-7403 ext. 4.
Students with perfect attendance
The following students achieved perfect attendance during the first quarter of this school year:
Chase Allen
Paige Almanza
Eduardo Alzu Sanchez
Andrew Anderson
Barrett Anderson
Jaron Andrus
Ian Avelenda
Trang Bach
Shelby Barnett
Grant Barrie
Benjamin Bartee
Emma Bartlett
Jessica Bartlett
Kolten Bartram-Scott
Kayla Beld
Charlotte Bentz
Ismael Bhandal
Hunter Blackburn
Cassandra Blue
Hailey Bonk
Justin Brown
Taylor Brown
Jennifer Bueschke
Caitlyn Burchard
Shaun Burnett
Lucas Burton
Caden Caldero
Shylynn Carpenter
Aidan Carter
Lily Carter
Gracie Chigbrow
Jakob Childs
Payton Chism
Hailey Clay
Tanner Collins
Clayton Colwell
Nathaniel Conway
Enrique Correa-Mendez
Alyson Dahl
Christopher Daniel
Kaleb Danielson
Hastings Davis
Jacob Dejong
Cezanne Depew
Micah Desilva
Rachel Dillon
Katelyn Donaty
Phuong Duong
Noah Edmonds
Ethan Eichler
Molly Espinosa-Rodriguez
Chloe Fay
Kaylee Felver
Megan Flake
Magdalen Flickner
Ian Flury
Brittany Garcia
Jacqueline Geer
Brian Gibson
Carlos Gosciniak
Tabitha Graham
Jacob Grant
Gabriella Green
Dawson Greenleaf
Ethan Gregory
Jacob Grimes
Luke Grundvig
Greyson Hammond
Lisa Hammons
Henry Hannawalt
Claire Hanson
Nehemiah Haskin
Aaron Hatzenbeler
Trevor Hawes
Ethan Hayes
Landon Hayes
Chase Hebert
Lindsey Hendrickson
Olivia Hering
Stephanie Hernandez
Reace Hintz
Mary Holzknecht
Josiah House
Jingxin Huang
Magdelina Hundley
Shiloh Hutchinson
Jennifer Ibarra-Perez
Kimberly Isaksen
Kathryn Jenkins
Amber Jensen
Zachary Jensen
Jonah Johnson
Lucas Johnson
Nicholas Johnson
Ariel Jumper
Jasmine Kearsley
Thomas Kelley
Lindsey Khoury
Anna King
Carter Kinney
Maria Kinsman
Kristion Knapp-Munsell
Alexandra Knudson
Kylee Koch
Ambarish Krsnadas
Arjuna Krsnadas
Kalyana Krsnadas
Jasmin Kyle
Makenna Lacomb
Kobe Lafollette
Kylie Lafollette
Maci Larsen
Lucy Lawrence
Ryan Lindsey
Lydia Lytle
Jocelyne Martinez
Daniel Martinez-Ocampo
Morgan Maynick
Julia Mccoy
Noah Mccready
James-Ray Mccrumb
Savannah Mcewen
Justice Mcglothin
Landon Mcinelly
Elizabeth Mcmackin
Matthew Mcnaughton
Ethan Mcphee
Jack Mezzone
Audrey Miller
Chase Miller
Katherine Miller
Matlyn Miller
Emily Mollica
Emily Molstad
Madison Moore
Skyler Mora
Charley Morgan
Madison Morgan
Benjamin Morgan-Reynolds
Olivia Murray
Keaton Newbould
Jesslin Ochoa
Rachel Oppegaard
Brandon Organ
Orin Osburn
Shania Ouderkirk
Luke Palaniuk
Kayla Pate
Isabell Payne
Alissa Paz
Madalynn Peck
David Pederson
Kristina Pettit
Shelby Platt
Avery Pommee
Anjali Prakash
Jeffrey Rahman
Helen Rawls
Mackenzie Reid
Blake Reynolds
Jeremy Reynolds
Sagan Richey
Grady Roberts
Luisxavier Robledo T. Iakopo
Avery Rochon
Kristen Ronning
Elleanna Roodzant
Adeline Rowley
Kailey Rudikoff
Madelyn Rueckert
Miquel Ruscha
Rachel Russell
Graham Rustay
Jayme Sabo
Amber Sandoval
Taylor Sandoval
Connor Schlepp
Zane Schweiger
Maria Shanholtz
Carson Skahan
Wyatt Smelser
Abbigail Smith
Elijah Smith
Ethan Smith
Isaac Smith
Kyaunna Smith
Matthew Smith
Rebekah Smith
Ryan Smith
Cameron Smythe
Sebastian Spiva
Edward Staffenhagen
Samuel Stanton
Kale Sundberg
Sophia Swanson
Caitlin Teeter
Hunter Telford
Savannah Thornock
Alex Thornton
Hailey Tobar
Isabella Ulloa
Nicholas Walker
Mason Webb
Cole Welch
Corbin Wilhonen
Riley Wittman
Hannah Woods
Avery Yee
Jaden Yee
Marina Yinug
Frances Zoloth
