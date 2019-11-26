Family friends community logo Stanwood

Methodist Christmas party

Stanwood United Methodist Church invites the community to their neighborhood Christmas Party, 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 to Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27130 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. The church offers a free dinner. Sing Christmas carols and do activities. Each child will get to visit Santa and receive a gift.

Drumming and rhythm with Ray Soriano

Come to the Camano Island Library on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. to make joyful noise playing drums and percussion instruments from around the world. No experience necessary. Camano Island Library is located at 848 N. Sunrise Blvd. For information visit sno-isle.org/locations/camanoisland or call 360-387-5150.

Stress and the Holiday Season

Learn how to manage the difficult emotions that can come up during the holiday season on Monday Dec. 2 at 1:30 p.m. This free event is at the Stanwood Senior Center Social Room, 7430 276th Street NW, Stanwood. To register call 360-629-7403 ext. 4.

Students with perfect attendance

The following students achieved perfect attendance during the first quarter of this school year:

Chase Allen

Paige Almanza

Eduardo Alzu Sanchez

Andrew Anderson

Barrett Anderson

Jaron Andrus

Ian Avelenda

Trang Bach

Shelby Barnett

Grant Barrie

Benjamin Bartee

Emma Bartlett

Jessica Bartlett

Kolten Bartram-Scott

Kayla Beld

Charlotte Bentz

Ismael Bhandal

Hunter Blackburn

Cassandra Blue

Hailey Bonk

Justin Brown

Taylor Brown

Jennifer Bueschke

Caitlyn Burchard

Shaun Burnett

Lucas Burton

Caden Caldero

Shylynn Carpenter

Aidan Carter

Lily Carter

Gracie Chigbrow

Jakob Childs

Payton Chism

Hailey Clay

Tanner Collins

Clayton Colwell

Nathaniel Conway

Enrique Correa-Mendez

Alyson Dahl

Christopher Daniel

Kaleb Danielson

Hastings Davis

Jacob Dejong

Cezanne Depew

Micah Desilva

Rachel Dillon

Katelyn Donaty

Phuong Duong

Noah Edmonds

Ethan Eichler

Molly Espinosa-Rodriguez

Chloe Fay

Kaylee Felver

Megan Flake

Magdalen Flickner

Ian Flury

Brittany Garcia

Jacqueline Geer

Brian Gibson

Carlos Gosciniak

Tabitha Graham

Jacob Grant

Gabriella Green

Dawson Greenleaf

Ethan Gregory

Jacob Grimes

Luke Grundvig

Greyson Hammond

Lisa Hammons

Henry Hannawalt

Claire Hanson

Nehemiah Haskin

Aaron Hatzenbeler

Trevor Hawes

Ethan Hayes

Landon Hayes

Chase Hebert

Lindsey Hendrickson

Olivia Hering

Stephanie Hernandez

Reace Hintz

Mary Holzknecht

Josiah House

Jingxin Huang

Magdelina Hundley

Shiloh Hutchinson

Jennifer Ibarra-Perez

Kimberly Isaksen

Kathryn Jenkins

Amber Jensen

Zachary Jensen

Jonah Johnson

Lucas Johnson

Nicholas Johnson

Ariel Jumper

Jasmine Kearsley

Thomas Kelley

Lindsey Khoury

Anna King

Carter Kinney

Maria Kinsman

Kristion Knapp-Munsell

Alexandra Knudson

Kylee Koch

Ambarish Krsnadas

Arjuna Krsnadas

Kalyana Krsnadas

Jasmin Kyle

Makenna Lacomb

Kobe Lafollette

Kylie Lafollette

Maci Larsen

Lucy Lawrence

Ryan Lindsey

Lydia Lytle

Jocelyne Martinez

Daniel Martinez-Ocampo

Morgan Maynick

Julia Mccoy

Noah Mccready

James-Ray Mccrumb

Savannah Mcewen

Justice Mcglothin

Landon Mcinelly

Elizabeth Mcmackin

Matthew Mcnaughton

Ethan Mcphee

Jack Mezzone

Audrey Miller

Chase Miller

Katherine Miller

Matlyn Miller

Emily Mollica

Emily Molstad

Madison Moore

Skyler Mora

Charley Morgan

Madison Morgan

Benjamin Morgan-Reynolds

Olivia Murray

Keaton Newbould

Jesslin Ochoa

Rachel Oppegaard

Brandon Organ

Orin Osburn

Shania Ouderkirk

Luke Palaniuk

Kayla Pate

Isabell Payne

Alissa Paz

Madalynn Peck

David Pederson

Kristina Pettit

Shelby Platt

Avery Pommee

Anjali Prakash

Jeffrey Rahman

Helen Rawls

Mackenzie Reid

Blake Reynolds

Jeremy Reynolds

Sagan Richey

Grady Roberts

Luisxavier Robledo T. Iakopo

Avery Rochon

Kristen Ronning

Elleanna Roodzant

Adeline Rowley

Kailey Rudikoff

Madelyn Rueckert

Miquel Ruscha

Rachel Russell

Graham Rustay

Jayme Sabo

Amber Sandoval

Taylor Sandoval

Connor Schlepp

Zane Schweiger

Maria Shanholtz

Carson Skahan

Wyatt Smelser

Abbigail Smith

Elijah Smith

Ethan Smith

Isaac Smith

Kyaunna Smith

Matthew Smith

Rebekah Smith

Ryan Smith

Cameron Smythe

Sebastian Spiva

Edward Staffenhagen

Samuel Stanton

Kale Sundberg

Sophia Swanson

Caitlin Teeter

Hunter Telford

Savannah Thornock

Alex Thornton

Hailey Tobar

Isabella Ulloa

Nicholas Walker

Mason Webb

Cole Welch

Corbin Wilhonen

Riley Wittman

Hannah Woods

Avery Yee

Jaden Yee

Marina Yinug

Frances Zoloth

