Learn how to get higher education
Skagit Valley College will host a college information night at 5-6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the Burlington Public Library, 820 East Washington Ave. The college admissions team will share how students can earn college credit while in high school, apply, seek funding opportunities and obtain a degree or certificate. Information: outreach@skagit.edu.
Sound Water Stewards recruits volunteers for training
Sound Water Stewards, a nonprofit organization serving Island County, wants who are passionate about the island’s marine and shoreline environment to join the 2020 Class. Sound Water Stewards are trained volunteers working in and around Island County for a healthy, sustainable Puget Sound through education, community outreach, stewardship and citizen science.
Applications are being accepted for the 2020 Class, which consists of 90 hours of expert presentations, guided field trips and hands-on practice, plus 10 hours of volunteer time during the summer. Most classes are held at Cama Beach State Park with educational field trips to other local sites.
Interested people are invited to a meeting at the Camano Library, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, for a short presentation.
For more information visit soundwaterstewards.org
Pet of the week
Cider is a cute, shy feline that will need a quiet, adult only home. Recent changes in her life have left her insecure, so she needs a patient family with lots of time to help build her confidence. Contact The NOAH Center, 31300 Brandstrom Road, Stanwood. Information: 360-629-7005
Days for Girls make water transport bags
Days for Girls, a volunteer group that creates personal hygiene kits for women and girls around the world, will make water transport bags that are designed to hold water for at least five minutes. The bags are used for personal hygiene. Days for Girls meets from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 8910 Viking Way, Viking Village Stanwood. Information: 425-213-7595.
Brains and balance
Reduce fall risk and increase mental sharpness at this free class at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24 at the Stanwood Community and Resource Center at 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Sign up at ymca-snoco.org/our-locations/stanwood-camano-ymca.
Country Living Expo and Cattlemen’s Winterschool
The Country Living Expo and Cattlemen’s Winterschool is coming Jan. 25 at Stanwood High School, with 170 classes and 60 vendors.
Joan DeVries, WSU program coordinator, said that this year’s Expo on pasture management hopes to help small and large farm agriculture producers maximize profits and land efficiency.
New classes this year include:
- West Coast Big Maple Syrup Tapping for the Hobbyist
- Sheep Dairying 101
- Barn Quilts
- Praise the Lard
- Plant-based Diets
- Growing Blueberries
- Jump-Start Your Pasture
- Aching Hands and Stomped-on Feet: Simple Tools and Modifications for Farmers and Gardeners
- Managing Excessive Stress in Agriculture
- Reseed, Renew, Rebound Your Pasture
The Stanwood High School FFA hosts this event, which is sponsored by WSU Extension, WSU Livestock Master Foundation and the Tri-County Cattlemen’s Association.
Registration is $85 for adults, $40 for youths and a sponsored rate of $10 for ages 12-18. Registration includes coffee and pastries, five classes and lunch. Registration: skagit.wsu.edu/CountryLivingExpo.
PEOPLE IN THE NEWS
New Manager at Stanwood Coastal Community Bank
Justin Burns has joined the Stanwood branch of Coastal Community Bank as vice president and branch manager. Burns was previously the financial center manager at KeyBank in Canyon Park. Burns is a Stanwood resident and very involved in the local community. He has extensive experience in finance, managing change, and improving operational efficiencies. Burns replaces Myra Reinhardt who is assuming a new role as VP/community banker.
Students earn honors
Samantha Hall of Camano Island and Nathan Berquist of Stanwood made the Dean’s List at Montana State University in Bozeman by earning a grade point average of 3.5 or better for fall semester 2019.
Amber Boyd of Camano Island and Saylor Anderson of Stanwood achieved Provost’s Honor Roll status at Whitworth University in Spokane by maintaining a grade-point average of 3.75 or better for fall semester 2019.
