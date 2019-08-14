School backpacks available
Foursquare Church and the Caring Place are teaming up to make sure children have backpacks and supplies come school time, whether they attend public or home schools.
The back-to-school giveaway will be held Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 20-22. Appointments are necessary: call Foursquare Church at 360-629-9258 and leave a message for a callback.
“They (students) won’t come to the first day of school empty-handed,” said Heather Gabriel, Foursquare administrative assistant.
Some elementary schools in the district will provide supplies to all of their students this year, thanks to their parent teacher organizations. However, all children who need backpacks can get them during this giveaway, said Mardi Jorgensen, coordinator of the Caring Place.
Volunteers are needed and donations are welcome. To inquire, call Jorgensen at 360-913-1551.
Booster club hosts sports physical night
Stanwood 4A Booster Club, in conjunction with the Stanwood High School Sports Medicine Club, will host the 26th annual Sports Physical Night, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at NorthSound Physical Therapy, 27500 102nd Ave. NW Ste. 1, in Stanwood.
Local physicians, nurses and physical therapists volunteer their time to perform low-cost sports physicals for student athletes entering grades 7-12 in the Stanwood Camano School District. No appointments are needed; physicals are done on a first come, first serve basis.
Cost for the exam is $25. Cash and/or checks made to Stanwood HS 4A Booster Club will be accepted, and all proceeds will benefit the Stanwood HS Sports Medicine Club. To inquire, email mbrennan@stanwood.wednet.edu.
International students need host families
High school boys and girls from France, Germany, Italy, Thailand, China and the former Soviet republics need host families for the 2019/20 academic school year. ASSE International Student Exchange Programs, a nonprofit, public-benefit organization, is looking for families willing to provide room, board and guidance for a teenager(s) living thousands of miles from home. Couples, single parents and families with or without children in the home are all encouraged to apply.
Each ASSE student is fully insured, brings his/her own personal spending money and expects to bear his/her share of household responsibilities, as well as being included in normal family activities and lifestyles. Host families can choose their student from a wide variety of backgrounds, countries and personal interests.
ASSE students look forward to experiencing American culture, while they practice their English skills, and to sharing their own culture and language. Host families welcome students as a family member, so everyone involved can have a rich cultural experience.
To inquire, call 800-733-2773, email asseusawest@asse.com or visit ASSEhosts.com.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.