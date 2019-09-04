The Stanwood Class of 1964 held back-to-back evening gatherings, Aug. 16-17, to mark its 55-year reunion.
On Friday, members visited during no-host social hours in the American Legion Hall in Stanwood, according to class member Ann Dorsey of Camano Island. On Saturday, members shared a potluck dinner and entertainment in the Stillaguamish Grange Hall at the Stanwood Camano Fairgrounds.
Dorsey said the Class of 1964 had 80 graduates; 11 are known to have died. She estimates that 27 of the remaining classmates participated in the August reunion – some classmates came to one gathering but not the other – and 13 of them live in Stanwood or on Camano Island.
“We all truly have come to appreciate beyond measure the era we lived in – hard work and responsibility, but good, clean fun, too,” she said.
Besides visiting and enjoying a bountiful potluck dinner on Saturday, Dorsey said classmates were entertained by Danny Vernon and his wife, Marsha, doing their “amazing” Illusion of Elvis Show.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.