Coles announce daughter’s engagement
Bob and Susan Cole of Stanwood announce the engagement of their daughter, Lynette Susan Cole, to Christopher Paul Sullivan-Trainor of Westwood, Massachusetts.
Lynette graduated from Stanwood High School in 2009, Linfield College in 2013, and became Montessori-certified from the New England Montessori Teacher Education Center in 2015. She teaches at Violeta Montessori School, a dual-language preschool, in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Chris is the son of Michael and Maureen Sullivan-Trainor of Westwood. He is a graduate of Westwood High School in 2009, Boston University in 2013 and completed his Master of Business Administration at Boston University in May 2019. Chris works as a program manager at CEE, a nonprofit that helps utilities design energy efficiency programs.
The couple will be married in June of 2020 at Sunapee Mountain Resort in New Hampshire, with an additional local reception in the Bonnie Cole Hall at the Stanwood Fairgrounds.
SHS Class of 2009 gathers for 10-year reunion
Stanwood High School Class of 2009 is holding its 10-year reunion on Saturday, Aug. 24, 4-9 p.m. in the Bonnie Cole Building at the Stanwood Fairgrounds, 6431 Pioneer Highway. Purchase tickets in advance; contact Maggie Chappel, reunion2009shs@gmail.com or 360-820-5149.
SHS Class of 1964 holds reunion
Stanwood High School Class of 1964 is holding its 55th reunion on Aug. 16-17. Meet up Friday, 6 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 26921 88th Ave. NW, Stanwood, with no-host, light food. On Saturday, classmates meet at the Stillaguamish Grange Hall, 6521 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. A social gathering, 5-6:15 p.m., will follow at 7:30 with a potluck dinner and public entertainment by Danny Vernon’s illusion of Elvis show. Price is $35. To inquire, contact: Joyce Linn, joycelinn@comcast.net or 360-556-6396, or Janet Sicklesteel, 360-661-5268 or janetsicklesteel@hotmail.com.
Silvana School reunion Thursday
All Classmates Reunion of Silvana School will begin at noon Saturday, Aug. 8, at Peace Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall in Silvana. Bring food to share for the potluck lunch. To inquire, call 360-652-7220.
Church offers Bible school
Cedarhome Baptist Church is offering “In the Wild” Vacation Bible School for grades K-5 from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 19-23, at the church, 29000 68th Ave. NW, Stanwood. Free. To register or inquire, contact Julie at 360-629-9771 or Julie@cedarhome.org.
Christensen family to hold reunion
Descendants of Niels and Maren Jensen Christensen will gather at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Pearce Farm, 29017 64th Ave. NW, Stanwood, for their biennial family reunion, which has been held since 1997. Descendants include the Christensen, Jensen, Pearce, Hegeberg, MacDonald, Johnson, Konnerup and Simonson families.
Maren Jensen Christensen, widow of Niels Christensen, came to Camano Island from Denmark over 100 years ago. She cooked at a local logging camp until her death in 1915.
Reunion activities will include hay rides, making homemade ice cream and a potluck meal. Bring food to share.To inquire, contact Michael and Julie Pearce at 360-661-1407 or mj3a@frontier.com.
