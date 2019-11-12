New Sign at Stanwood
Community and Senior Center
A new sign with the Stanwood Community and Senior Center’s name was recently installed above the main entrance of the building. Several residents of the center’s Lincoln Hill apartments held fundraisers to raise money to have the sign manufactured and installed by Myer Sign.
Residents have also raised funds for new chairs, a recumbent bike and a new television for the community’s social room.
Executive Director Julie Vess is pleased with the efforts residents have made to improve the Center.
“What a community of people that have come together for a cause,” she said. “Thank you residents of Lincoln Hill Apartments.”
Engaging equestrians
in Snohomish County and beyond
The newly formed Executive Horse Council of Snohomish County is a county-wide equestrian work group that interacts directly with the Snohomish County Department of Parks and other regional land managers advising on equestrian needs. This includes public education on horse etiquette and safe practices as well as helping to develop specific work plans and a collective vision for horse-related recreational needs.
“We have a strong equine heritage in Snohomish County,” said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. “Creating the Executive Horse Council of Snohomish County will expand opportunities for recreation and tourism.”
The Executive Horse Council of Snohomish County meets the first Wednesday of every month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Snohomish County Parks, Recreation & Tourism Administrative Offices at Willis Tucker Park, 6705 Puget Park Drive, Snohomish. The council welcomes all horse riders and lovers—horse ownership is not necessary for involvement.
For information contact council chair Catherine Collins at seacollins2@gmail.com.
Urban Trails Everett:
Discover your wild backyard
Take a slideshow trail tour around Western Snohomish County, Camano Island, and Whidbey Island with award winning guidebook author Craig Romano at the Camano Island Library on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m.
“Discover Your Back Yard” focuses on the trails, parks, and preserves within and around the urban and suburban areas of Everett and Western Snohomish County. Detailed trail information of Camano and Whidbey Island’s array of parks and preserves will also be presented.
The Camano Island Library is located at 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. For information visit sno-isle.org/locations/camanoisland or call 360-387-5150.
Snohomish Co. seeks marine advisors
Snohomish County is seeking three to four new advisors for the Marine Resources Committee to guide Snohomish County’s marine and nearshore habitat conservation, protection, and restoration efforts and make policy recommendations to Snohomish County Council on marine issues. Application deadline is Nov. 18 or until filled. To learn more and apply, visit snocomrc.org and scroll to the notice for committee members.
Local student in Central Theatre
Ensemble production
Nathaniel Shipley is appearing in the Central Washington University production of “Stupid F##king Bird” in Ellensburg. Shipley, who graduated locally, is part of the small cast of this new play that explores the timeless battle between young and old. The production runs from Nov. 15-24.
For ticket information visit cwu.edu/theatre.
Installation of
officers for Camanio Lodge of Stanwood
The 148th installation of Officers for Camanio Lodge of Stanwood will take place on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. at the Camanio Masonic Center at 27205 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood. The event is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
For information contact David Augustson at 425-263-6808.
Making Life Work open house
The Making Life Work partnership is holding an open house on Nov. 16 from 10 a.m.–12 p.m. at the Stanwood Senior and Community Center.
The partnership consists of 13 organizations that are committed to working together to provide low income families with tools and resources to become self-sustaining. Families are paired with trained mentors who work with them over a period of three to five years to help families set, reach, and sustain long-term goals.
For more information email marion@makinglifework.org.
New Mom’s Group to meet
New moms are welcome to talk about their parenting experiences at the Skagit Valley Hospital Family Birth Center at 300 Hospital Parkway, Mount Vernon. Babies are welcome. Meet other moms and get answers to questions about infant feeding, development and much more. The New Mom’s Group meets at 11 a.m. on Thursdays. For questions, call 360-428-2229.
Thanksgiving Food Drive
Warm Beach Senior Community is collecting non-perishable food items until Wednesday, Nov. 20 to donate to the Stanwood Camano Food Bank. Please bring donations to the Senior Community main office at 20420 Marine Drive, Stanwood. For questions call 360-652-2645.
Mabana Flames selling wreaths
Mabana Flames is selling fresh holiday wreaths at $20 each to raise funds to provide fire equipment for Camano Island Fire and Rescue’s volunteer firefighters. Order now until Nov. 29 by calling Lenore Schmidt at 206-930-0846, then pick up the wreath at Mabana Fire Station Tuesday, Dec. 3 between 12:30-1:30 p.m.
