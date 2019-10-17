Sew hygiene kits with Days for Girls
Stanwood-Camano Island Days for Girls meets twice a month – 9 a.m.
to 2 p.m. the first and third Fridays (Oct. 18, Nov. 1) at Viking Village, 8910 Viking Way, (use west door). Volunteers create washable hygiene kits for girls and women worldwide. Bring a sewing machine to help sew or help with non-sewing jobs. One kit lasts a girl about five years and keeps her in school. Lunch is potluck on the third Friday. To inquire, email sci@daysforgirls.org or call 503-887-1820.
Learn about history of local barns
Hors d’oeuvres & History: Sunday, Oct. 20, 4-6 p.m. Old Camano Barns Slide Show. In this series by, speaker Jerry Magelssen presents the results of photographing area barns for many decades, including many barns no longer standing.
This collection of photographs helps document Camano Island history as loggers and their families tried to farm the woodland soils. The barns are a living representation of that era.
Magelssen will sign copies of his new book, “Barns of Camano Island.”
Stanwood Area Historical Society hosts this free series in Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27130 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood; 360-629-6110 or sahs-fncc.org. Donations are accepted.
Stanwood High hosting Conference Night
Stanwood High School will have its annual Arena Conference night Monday, Oct. 21. Parents and guardians will be able to visit with their student’s teachers in the commons and gym area from 6-7:30 p.m. Families will also be able to provide input on a new vision statement for the new high school.
Scan Photos and Historical Documents
Free scanning help, by appointment, Saturday, Oct. 26, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stillaguamish Valley Genealogical Society Library, 6111 188th Pl. NE, Arlington.
Stillaguamish Valley Genealogical Society celebrates October as National Family History Month by helping people scan photographs and other historical documents. Reserve a 60-minute slot appointment to scan as much as possible to your own flash drive. Call 360-435-4838 or email info@stillygen.org for an appointment. The Stillaguamish Valley Genealogical Society promotes an interest in genealogy through speakers and events; instructs members in research and preservation of family histories; locates, preserves and indexes public and private genealogical records. See stillygen.org.
Local food bank needs volunteers for Thanksgiving
Stanwood Camano Food Bank Services is offering community residents a chance to participate in a Thanksgiving tradition: the annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Giveaway, which happens 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the food bank, 27030 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood.
“It will warm your heart, give food to deserving families in our community, and put a smile on everyone’s face,” said Wendy Foster with the food bank. “There are many job positions to be filled. You do not need any special skills – we will ‘train you’ when you arrive.”
Volunteers can choose a shift: 8:15-10:30 a.m., 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 12:15-3 p.m.
Positions available are carts, client check in, box, stock, food tables, shopper.
Make your abilities known to be placed in the appropriate position. Some of the jobs are more physical than others and can require lifting 25-50 pounds. Families with kiddos are welcome; ages 11 and younger can help at the food tables. Volunteers should dress in layers to stay warm/cool enough.
To volunteer, send a contact phone number, email address and a first and second choice for shifts to foodbankcoordinator@scfbs.org; call Evelyn or Wendy at 360-629-2789; or send a message online at stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org, click on Get Involved.
Donations of cash in lieu of volunteering helps buy food from Food Lifeline at a fraction of grocery store cost. Donations of turkeys and other food items will be accepted. Find a list of the most needed items at the website.
