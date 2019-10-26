Stanwood woman serving on USS John P. Murtha
U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 3rd Class Dana Floyd, from Stanwood, is one of many serving on the John P. Murtha.
The ship is on its first deployment and part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit team and is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to support regional stability, reassure partners and allies, and maintain a presence postured to respond to any crisis ranging from humanitarian assistance to contingency operations.
