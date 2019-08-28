Rusks celebrate 70 years together
Dave and Phyllis Rusk of Camano Island celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this summer.
They attended Sweetwater High School in National City, California, and began dating when they were 16 and 15. They married on July 3, 1949.
The Rusks lived in California and moved to Camano Island in 2005 to be closer to family, according to grandson Noel Culbertson.
The Rusks raised two sons – Dave Rusk (now deceased) and Jim Rusk of Trail, Oregon. They have seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Four of their grandchildren and two great-grandchildren graduated from Stanwood High School.
“My grandpa, Dave, was a CPA (accountant), and my grandma was an artist working in oils, watercolor, acrylics, china painting, ceramics and more,” Culbertson said. “She used to participate with her art in the Snow Goose Festival.”
It’s a boy for the Levesques
Jeff and Alyssa Levesque of Stanwood have announced the arrival of their son, Theodore Alan, at 7:50 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Skagit Valley Hospital in Mount Vernon. He weighed 9 pounds, 5 ounces.
Proud big sisters are Lillian and June. His grandparents are Pam Fugier and Larry Fugier of Stanwood and Vic and Marcia Levesque of Ephrata.
