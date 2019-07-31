Camano artist installs murals in Yakima
Camano Island glass artist Jack Archibald and his brother, Jeff Archibald, recently installed two murals – “Palisade Portal” and “Threshold” – for Eisenhower High School in Yakima, one of the largest schools in Washington state.
They mounted one mural, 13 feet by 15 feet, in the school’s entryway and the other, 10 feet by 30 feet, in the cafeteria overlooking the courtyard. Jack Archibald said delays in structural stamp approval, followed by years-long mitigation for black toxic mold, kept the installation on hold for over seven years.
Archibald was chosen unanimously from more than 1,000 artists nationwide through the Washington Arts Commission’s Percent for Art program, then worked with the committee to create designs that would become artistic logos for the school.
Archibald said this was his eighth large-scale commission through the Arts Commission, which includes 15 glass murals and 20 smaller artworks.
Locally, Archibald has artworks in the Skagit Valley Hospital Chapel, NOAH animal shelter, the Burlington Library and the Skagit Transportation Center. His artwork has been installed in libraries, universities, historic district renovations, the front entry of the WS Arts Commission, visitor centers, city halls, children’s libraries, Washington State Patrol headquarters, community centers, fire station headquarters, courthouses, public schools, hospitals, transportation centers, airports and many other public edifices.
Archibald said more than 60 of his glass murals, many of them the largest contemporary glassworks in the United States, are installed in buildings from Alaska to Florida. Visit archibaldglass.com to see many of them.
College grads
Scott Miller of Stanwood graduated May 2 with a Master of Accounting degree from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Miller was among the 8,465 graduates ranging in age from 18 to 72 who earned 9,126 degrees. Graduates represented 50 U.S. states and 68 foreign countries.
SCAF awards adult scholarships
The Stanwood Camano Area Foundation has awarded scholarships to nine area adults for use in furthering their education.
> Cheryle Jett-Boge Memorial Scholarships were awarded to Keesha Downing, Derek Sudweeks and Elizabeth Russell (Veterinary).
> Gladys Heinz Memorial Scholarships went to Kara Hushagen and Rachel Moore.
> Kathy Peebler Caregiver Scholarships went to Brittany Collins and Johnathan Kehres.
> The Stanwood Democrats/Delores Haglund Jones Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Alysha Wilcox, and the Stanwood High School Class of 1968 Memorial Scholarship went to David Harrington.
All scholarships are sponsored by local individuals, families and community organizations. Many come from endowments that were set up years ago by local families to create a perpetual annual scholarship in memory of a loved one. Anyone can sponsor a scholarship, and any adult living within the Stanwood-Camano School District or alumni of our district is eligible to apply for them. To inquire, contact Scholarship Coordinator Natalie Hagglund at natalie@s-caf.org or call 360-474-7086.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.