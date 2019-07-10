S-CAF offers adult scholarships
Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation is accepting applications for seven different adult scholarships until July 12.
All applicants must have financial need and reside within the boundaries of the Stanwood-Camano School District or be a former graduate of either Stanwood High School or Lincoln Hill High School.
Additional eligibility requirements are listed with individual scholarships:
* Cheryle Jett-Boge Memorial Veterinary Scholarship, 1-2 scholarships at $500. Additional requirements: Applicant must be working in a veterinary clinic or with animals. Funds must be used for classes, workshops or further training related to animal care.
* Cheryle Jett-Boge Memorial Fire Sciences Scholarship, 1-2 scholarships at $500. Applicant must be working at a fire station or as EMT. Funds must be used for classes, workshops, or further training related to Fire Sciences or EMT.
* Gladys Heinz Memorial, 1-2 scholarships of $500 to $1,000. Applicant must be 21 or older.
* Hallie Price Visual Arts Scholarship, 1-2 scholarships of $500. Applicant must demonstrate artistic ability and commitment in the area of visual arts (such as painting, drawing, interior design, landscape architecture, photography, pottery, sculpture, etc.)
* Kathy Peebler Caregiver Scholarship, 1-2 scholarships of $500 to $1,000. Applicant must be 21 or older, pursuing caregiving of elders (including but not limited to nursing, medicine, nurse’s aide, and home health care).
* Stanwood Democrats / Delores Haglund Jones Memorial Scholarship, 1 scholarship of $1,000. Applicant must be 21 or older and a single parent needing training or education to better compete in today’s work force.
* Stanwood High School Class of 1968 Memorial Scholarship, 1 scholarship of $3,000. Applicant must be 21 or older and have financial need.
For applications and additional information, visit s-caf.org/adult_scholarships. The application deadline is 4 p.m. Friday, July 12.
State offers college STEM scholarships
Low- and middle-income students are eligible to apply for Washington State Opportunity Scholarships to acquire the skills needed to pursue high-demand science, technology engineering, math (STEM) or health care degrees at Washington state colleges and universities.
Each student can receive up to $22,500, as well as mentorship and professional development to support the launch of their career in Washington state.
WSOS responds to workforce needs in one way by selecting students whose intended majors align with projected job openings. The highest number of scholarships have been awarded to students intending to study engineering (29%), biology & biomedical sciences (21%), computer science (19%) and nursing (15%).
The application for fall 2019 is open through July 12. Visit waopportunityscholarship.org for information.
College honors
Riley Cunningham of Camano Island was named to the spring 2019 semester dean’s list at Wheaton College in Illinois. Cunningham earned a 3.5 or higher GPA as a full-time student.
Church offers summer camps
• Camano Chapel is offering Survivor Camp for incoming students in grades 5-8 on Aug. 5-10 at Moran State Park on Orcas Island. For price break, request reservations by July 9. Visit camanochapel.org or call 360-387-7202 to sign up.
• Cedarhome Baptist Church is offering “In the Wild” Vacation Bible School for grades K-5 from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 19-23, at the church, 29000 68th Ave. NW, Stanwood. Free. To register or inquire, contact Julie at 360-629-9771 or Julie@cedarhome.org.
Exchange students need homes
Families are needed to host high school exchange students. Students from Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and Japan will spend an academic year in the U.S., staying with volunteer host families to learn about our culture and practice language skills. They come with their own insurance and spending money.
Some students have won scholarships to come here through U.S. State Department-sponsored programs – Future Leaders Exchange, Congress Bundestag Youth Exchange and Kennedy Lugar Youth Exchange and Study Program – and through Foundation Amancio Ortega in Spain. Individuals also are needed to serve as representatives for the student exchange program, interviewing potential host families and coordinating with students.
To volunteer as a representative or host family, contact ASSE, call 800-733-2773, visit ASSEhosts.com or email asseusawest@asse.com.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.