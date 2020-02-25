Doug Celeen was dead for eight minutes.
His wife, Beverly, had just served dinner Jan. 19 at their Iverson Beach area home on Camano Island when his heart stopped.
“I told her I didn’t feel very good,” the 73-year-old said Feb. 19. “Everything went blank.”
Beverly rushed over.
“He was gone,” she said. “Ice cold and no pulse. It was scary.”
She called 911. Island County Sheriff’s Deputy Tanner Copeland arrived in about three minutes and began CPR. Camano Island Fire and Rescue crews began to arrive about a minute later.
The CPR kept oxygen flowing. The paramedics used the defibrillator three times — twice in his house and once in the ambulance en route to Skagit Valley Medical Center in Mount Vernon.
Doug was in cardiac arrest, when a person's heart stops pumping blood — different from a heart attack when a coronary artery becomes blocked.
“Went to hospital, to the ER, then to the ICU unit where they tried to cool his body and brain,” Beverly said. “They did a brain scan, and there was very little activity. … Chances of recovery were very slim, doctors said.”
But four days later, as Beverly was looking into funeral arrangements, she walked into Doug’s hospital room to find him looking at her.
“That was a miracle,” she said.
Doug said he doesn’t recall waking up. But things slowly came into focus over several days, he said. On Feb. 4, he was discharged with a new pacemaker and defibrillator attached to his heart.
On Feb. 28, the Celeens — who celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last year — visited the CIFR and Island County Sheriff personnel to thank them for their life-saving efforts.
“I don’t remember much, but I do know that I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for (the first responders),” he said. “They knew what they were doing. I wouldn’t be here without them. I’d be long gone.”
CIFR paramedic Chad McCoy said the stars aligned for Celeen.
“Everything had to fall into place,” said McCoy, one of the responders. “The sheriff’s deputies started CPR before we got there. The sooner you get the intervention, that is what makes survival possible.”
CIFR EMT and firefighter Robert Shelley, who also responded, said that many times a patient who experiences heart troubles doesn’t have a witness able to call 911 immediately.
“He was on the floor, flat-lining,” Shelley said. “We went through the training, used our resources and together quickly helped save a life.”
The survival rate of cardiac arrest is less than 10%, according to experts.
“To be able to stand there and shake his hand a month later and hear how he got to spend Valentine's Day with his wife and see his grandkids — that’s what it's all about,” McCoy said.
Doug was dead for 8 minutes.— Camano Island Fire & Rescue (@CamanoFire) February 20, 2020
Thanks to teamwork by ICSO and CIFR crews, today, Doug is alive and recovering.
He & his wife came by Station 3 to thank the crews who saved his life.
“A lot of times, you don’t get to see the result of your work,” Doug said. “I was the result.” pic.twitter.com/GA4gvK6Qkq
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.