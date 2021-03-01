A 21-year-old Camano Island man is accused of fatally shooting his father, trying to shoot his brother and wounding a roommate Sunday night in their Camano home, according to the Island County Sheriff's Office.
Dominic Taylor Wagstaff has been charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault. Each count carries a domestic violence allegation.
The shooting took place at 8:38 p.m. in the 1000 block of Lakewood Drive in the Lost Lake neighborhood, according to the Island County Sheriff's Office.
A deputy responded to a 911 call from Wagstaff’s brother reporting gunshots and two people wounded. The deputy found 41-year-old Dean Wagstaff and the brother's 23-year-old girlfriend with wounds to the head, according to court records.
A deputy forced his way into a barricaded room and arrested Dominic Wagstaff, according to the Island County Sheriff’s Office and court records. He was booked into Island County Jail early Monday and officially charged Monday afternoon. Wagstaff is being held in the Island County Jail in Coupeville on $500,000 bail.
"This is a domestic violence incident, the suspect is the adult son of the victim and there is no current threat to the community and all parties lived in the house together," according to the news release from the sheriff's office.
The father was taken by LifeFlight helicopter to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, but died en route, according to officials. The woman was treated and released from a Skagit Valley Hospital, according to court records.
Officers recovered a Glock model 19 9mm pistol at the scene, according to court records.
Witnesses told police Dominic Wagstaff was agitated and angry with the family after drinking during dinner, according to court records.
Witnesses said the argument escalated, and the father was shot before the brother wrestled the gun away and then called 911, according to witness statements in the court documents. The injured woman had been standing near the father at the time, according to witness statements.
The investigation is ongoing, officials said.
BREAKING: There has been a shooting in the Lost Lake neighborhood of Camano Island. Two victims taken to hospitals. One in custody. pic.twitter.com/oYfBh7ZnP9— Evan Caldwell (@Evan_SCN) March 1, 2021
