From atop a dike last week on Fir Island, Skagit Audubon Society President Jeff Osmundson and group member Tim Manns could identify the birds in all directions.
A great blue heron to the north, a bald eagle to the south, snow geese flying overhead and dozens of dunlin flocking to the exposed shore of Skagit Bay — to name a few.
Manns and Osmundson trained their spotting scopes on each species for U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen (D-Everett) while they rattled off facts about the birds most often seen in the area.
Larsen is touring birdwatching sites with Audubon Society groups in the state’s 2nd Congressional District because he’s concerned about an upcoming change to the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
“Are any of these migratory birds?” Larsen asked while taking in the scene, and sounds, of birds all around him.
Osmundson said almost all birds seen in Skagit County are migratory. While some migrate to the area for winter — including the large and iconic bald eagles, snow geese, trumpeter and tundra swans — others visit for different seasons or reasons.
The dunlin, for example, are shorebirds seen in large numbers on Fir Island during winter. Even from a distance they can be identified by the occasional group flash of the white underside of their wings as they flock together.
“Look at their wings glinting over the water,” Osmundson said while Larsen peered through a scope.
Manns said from here, dunlin migrate north to the Arctic to nest.
“Come springtime these dunlin will fly up to the coast of Alaska and northwestern Canada,” he said.
Also by springtime, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act that has long protected these long-distance fliers will likely be changed.
“That’s probably the single-most important act for the protection of birds, and that it should be weakened at basically it’s centennial is cynical,” Manns said.
Congress passed the Migratory Bird Treaty Act in 1918 to protect birds following the extinction and near-extinction of several species through hunting.
It made it illegal to “pursue, hunt, take, capture, kill” or otherwise harass, harm or traffic “any migratory bird ... or any part, nest, or egg of any such bird.”
Manns said the act helped protect now-growing numbers of trumpeter swans that spend winter in Skagit County and raptors — eagles, hawks, falcons and owls — that make their homes here, too.
The act is now slated to join the myriad of environment-focused federal laws President Donald Trump’s administration has weakened.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service issued Nov. 27 a final environmental impact statement, or EIS, for a proposal made in February. That means the proposal — to make only intentional harm of migratory birds a crime — could become effective as soon as the end of December.
“It makes a change to the enforcement of it; loosening the rules of what a ‘take’ means, which is to harm a species,” Larsen said. “Killing migratory birds or harming them is no longer a ‘take’ under the rule change that could be coming at the end of the month.”
The Fish and Wildlife Service describes the change as a clarification to the longstanding act that will have positive economic impacts by providing certainty to businesses large and small.
“The prohibitions of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act ... apply only to actions directed at migratory birds, their nests, or their eggs. Injury to or mortality of migratory birds that results from, but is not the purpose of, an action (i.e., incidental taking or killing) is not prohibited,” the Feb. 3 filing in the Federal Register states.
The changes could make it easier for prime bird habitat to be developed for other purposes.
Larsen said that’s not only obviously bad for the birds, but for fish that share the habitat, for sectors of the economy that depend on wildlife for food and to draw recreation and tourism spending, and for other services an intact environment provides.
“This habitat provides flood control, coastal resiliency, fish habitat ... and supports our economy,” Larsen said. “There are a lot of reasons to think more broadly about protecting lands, and migratory birds that are a part of that.”
Larsen is co-sponsor of a proposal to reverse the coming change with a new set of laws called the Migratory Bird Treaty Protection Act. While that effort stalled in Congress this year, Larsen is already gearing up to renew the fight in 2021.
“It’s something we’ll need to highlight for the next president,” he said. “We’ll have to start over with the new Congress and administration.”
