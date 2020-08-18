Mike Dame stood on the porch of his Stanwood accounting firm explaining to his congressman how federal relief loans helped keep most of his clients' businesses afloat.
“Small business people are by nature optimistic, and they don’t ask for handouts. But nobody could have controlled or saw this coming,” Dame said of the economic fallout amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “The (Paycheck Protection Program) was a genuine attempt to keep the employees they care about safe. … That loan helped them go to their team members and say, ‘I’ll still be able to help you put food on your table during this period.’”
U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Washington, spent much of last week touring small businesses in Snohomish, Island, Skagit, Whatcom and San Juan counties that received federal relief loans or assistance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He heard stories from Dame, Josephine Caring Community and a handful of other businesspeople about the Paycheck Protection Program.
“(PPP) loans saved jobs and provided businesses with stability during an uncertain time,” said Larsen of Everett.
Dame, owner of Michael Dame & Associates, received a loan through the PPP, an incentive program for small businesses to keep workers on the payroll.
He was able to retain his 12 employees. He also helped 30 local clients apply for either the PPP or the Employee Retention Tax Credit, a refundable tax credit against certain employment taxes equal to 50% of the qualified wages an eligible employer pays to employees from March 12 to Jan. 1, 2021.
“We can often get that info together for small business owners faster than they can; we have all the financial information,” Dame said. “In general, small business owners are running around with a million priorities. We called to get it started because at the time we felt it was a race to the trough.”
In March, Larsen supported the bipartisan CARES Act that included PPP loans. As much as $1.3 billion in funding has flowed into the 2nd Congressional District through the PPP, he said. These loans have the potential to be forgiven if businesses meet the criteria established by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
In the Stanwood-Camano area, 455 businesses and nonprofits received about $50 million in federal loans to help them cover expenses and pay employees during the pandemic, with a majority of funds reaching smaller- to medium-size businesses, according to data released by the Small Business Administration earlier this month.
The loans helped retain at least 1,600 jobs in Stanwood and on Camano Island, according to an analysis of the data.
PPP loans of $150,000 or less went to 251 Stanwood entities and 163 Camano Island businesses. There were 28 Stanwood entities and 13 Camano ventures to receive loans for more than $150,000, including places like Josephine Caring Community, Schenk Packing and Warm Beach Health Care Center, which received more than $1 million each.
The $350 billion originally allocated by Congress for the PPP ran out in less than two weeks due to high demand. About $132 billion in the second round of funding remained for small businesses as of July 10, according to the SBA. The deadline to apply was Aug. 8.
In addition, the SBA approved and disbursed in just three months nearly twice as many Economic Injury Disaster Loans for COVID-19 than it had for all other disasters in the combined 67-year history of the agency.
Some businesses raised concerns about taking the loans while closed or operating at limited capacity. Businesses now have an extension — up to 24 weeks — to use the loan funds.
Nationally, the SBA has provided more than $660 billion in economic relief to small businesses across the country through the PPP, EIDL and business loan debt relief program.
“More than 5,400 lenders nationwide stepped up to deliver PPP loans to small businesses, nonprofits and the self-employed. During the past few months, lenders have worked with us long hours, late nights and weekends to save America’s businesses, and it’s paying off,” SBA Pacific Northwest Regional Administrator Jeremy Field said. “Lenders have told me many stories about tears of joy and gratitude from their small business clients. Their individual stories validate the impactful data we’re seeing.”
Dame said that while PPP loans are keeping local businesses afloat, the recession still hurts the region’s economy.
“The bummer is that businesses here were really cooking early in 2020,” Dame said. “This hit the entrepreneurial spirit. Uncertainty is up, and risk-taking is down. People were really ready to take that surplus profit and try something new this summer.”
Dame said it’s still to be determined if businesses will bounce back quickly or ease back over years, like after the Great Recession.
Meanwhile, Larsen is confident the gridlock over a relief package in Washington, D.C., will be broken and additional meaningful help will be given.
“As the public health crisis continues, more assistance is necessary and Congress should learn from the first two rounds of funding to strengthen the program,” said Larsen, whose 2nd Congressional District includes parts of Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties, along with all of Island and San Juan counties. “Improved communication from the Small Business Administration and clearer, simpler standards for loan forgiveness would make PPP more effective for small businesses.”
