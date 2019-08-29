Students from Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington — FEMA Region 10 — learned about disaster preparedness during a week-long, Aug. 18-23, summer Youth Preparedness Camp at Camp Killoqua in Stanwood.
Camp and emergency management professionals taught the 40 campers in grades 8-12 how to safely assist others in the immediate aftermath of a disaster when a professional response might be delayed or limited. Subject matter experts and local emergency responders led activities and introduced campers to various emergency response professions.
On day four of camp, the students exercised their skills, attending to actors with mock injuries in a disaster simulation conducted by professional emergency managers, firefighters and the Washington National Guard. Campers were challenged to respond to a disaster without professional assistance.
The students also participated in a variety of leadership and team-building opportunities and traditional camp activities – all while having fun and making new friends, according to FEMA Region 10 Administrator Michael O’Hare in a news release.
“Apathy is one of the biggest threats we face as a nation today, and these youth bring the empathy needed to turn that around,” O’Hare said. “Their enthusiasm for preparedness and the initiative they’ve shown to attend the camp and give back to their communities gives me a lot of hope.”
The participating students applied months ago for the opportunity to build skills aimed at improving preparedness in their communities. Selection was competitive and based in part on concepts submitted by the students for projects to improve preparedness in their communities. Students worked with topic experts and their peers to more fully develop their concepts.
Project proposals presented to their peers covered a broad spectrum of topics, including how to: support people on the autistic spectrum through disasters, ensure earthquake preparedness on school buses, socialize readiness with Spanish-speaking communities, teach classmates basic skills, and support mental health.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.