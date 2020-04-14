Federal Emergency Management Agency notified Island County recently that its flood insurance compliance date has been extended to July 28.
After a November warning, FEMA told Island County on Jan. 21 that it would place all of the unincorporated county on probation starting March 30, because out of 130 property owners cited, 14 were still out of compliance with National Flood Insurance program standards.
Countywide probation would mean that all homeowners would pay an extra $50 for flood insurance for at least a year.
“This is very high priority for the county. We do want to avert this,” said Jessica Carpenter, who became director of Island County Planning & Community Development on Jan. 21, just as FEMA handed the county the original probation deadline.
In less than three months on the job, she’s worked with FEMA to better understand the ongoing interactions between property owners, the county and FEMA.
She said she doesn’t want all property owners to be punished for a handful who are out of compliance, which is now down to nine property owners.
“We have more who are in the midst of compliance but can’t continue because of the governor’s orders,” she said. "Because of COVID-19, items to be purchased, like vents, have been back-ordered, and contractors are not able to work."
Meanwhile, the county continues to attempt to show to FEMA that the job will get done. The county is forging a strategic plan with timelines and milestones for those not yet compliant. The plan details types of vents as well as contractors, with a time frame of installation.
“We’re very optimistic. We’re not going to drop the ball,” she said. “We’ll have upgraded communications in place for when we can get back up and running.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.