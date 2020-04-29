Registration begins soon for state and local races in the 2020 election.
Filing runs from 9 a.m. May 11 until 4 p.m. May 15, according to the Secretary of State Office. Prospective candidates can file online, by mail or in person at the Snohomish or Island county Elections Departments.
At the Stanwood-Camano level, two non-judicial offices will be on the local ballots ballot.
Island County Commissioner seats currently held by Helen Price Johnson and Jill Johnson are up for election. Both seats — Position 1 and Position 2 — represent parts of Whidbey Island.
The Snohomish PUD Commissioner seat held by Sid Logan will also be up for grabs.
Island County Superior Court has two positions on the ballot, and Snohomish County Superior Court features 15 positions on the ballot this year.
This year’s primary election is set for Aug. 4 and the general election for Nov. 3.
All three seats in the state Legislature that represent the Stanwood-Camano area will be on the ballot this year.
In the 10th Legislative District, seats belonging to both state Reps. Norma Smith, R-Clinton, and Dave Paul, D-Oak Harbor, will be on the ballot, as will the state Senate seat filled by Ron Muzzall, R-Oak Harbor.
Smith, who has held the seat since she was appointed in 2008, announced in March that she would not run for re-election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.