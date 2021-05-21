Stanwood mayor Elizabeth Callaghan is not running to retain her seat, according to candidate filing information after the deadline on Friday.
Only Stanwood City Council member Sid Roberts filed to run for Stanwood Mayor. Callaghan was appointed to the position last summer after longtime mayor Leonard Kelley resigned for health reasons.
Callaghan became the city's youngest mayor when she was selected in a 4-3 vote between council members Callaghan, Roberts and Rob Johnson.
All four Stanwood City Council seats have two candidates:
- Position 1: Rob Johnson and Dani Gaumond
- Position 2: Marcus Metz and Andreena Bergman
- Position 3: Darren Robb and Larry A. Sather
- Position 7: Tim Schmitt and Judy Williams
In the Stanwood-Camano School Board race, the two incumbents — Albert Schreiber and Charlotte Murry — have attracted challengers:
- District 1: Schreiber, Gary Forslund and Kevin Williams.
- District 2: Murry, Tracy Abuhl and Samantha Smith
However, in the Camano Island races, each open position has just one interested candidate:
- Camano Island Fire & Rescue commissioner, Pos. 1: Kim E. Williams
- Camano Island Fire & Rescue commissioner, Pos. 3: “Kelly” William Yadon
- Camano Island Fire & Rescue commissioner, Pos. 5: Janice Treml
- Port of Mabana commissioner, Pos. 3: Lincoln Libby
And a late challenger emerged in the race for Snohomish County Council, District 1, to represent north county, including the Stanwood area. Incumbent Nate Nehring, a Republican from Arlington, will face Richard Yust, a Democrat from Arlington.
See a full list of candidate filings on the State Elections web page.
