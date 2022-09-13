Year after year, former Stanwood High teacher Don Bayes helped his students measure water and soil quality, pick up trash and monitor salmon counts in Church Creek.
His passion for the meandering Stanwood stream is now documented in one of six new short films about the Stillaguamish River basin.
“It’s just kind of a celebration of the storytellers and trying to get more people to tell their own stories,” Lindsey Desmul, habitat biology for the Department of Fish and Wildlife, said of the Stillaguamish River Film Festival. “(It’s) for participants in the Snohomish or Stillaguamish River basins to share their stories about living on the banks of the river or working on the river or whatever connection they had.”
The films debuted last week at Hazel Blue Acres in Silvana to a crowd of about 50 who had the opportunity to watch the videos and ask the filmmakers questions. The festival was a collaboration between the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife and Snohomish Conservation District and funded by the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Estuaries Program.
The Stillaguamish River Film Festival showcased six films:
- Bayes and his daughter, Laurie Devereaux, submitted a film about the Church Creek Program, which Bayes established as a way to take students on educational field trips to the creek.
- Christi Bell, farmer and owner of Little Roots Ranch, went into detail about what defines a “perfect” crop and the various choices farmers make daily.
- Jerry Brekhus, a generational farmer in Silvana, talked about his experiences fishing in the Stillaguamish River in the 1950s, '60s and '70s. He mentioned that the fish were far more plentiful then.
- Curt Kramer, a retired Stillaguamish fisheries biologist, talked about how chinook salmon have historically adapted to survive floods… but floods have now become too powerful and too common, and the salmon numbers are dwindling.
- Ben Curley, tree farmer and nursery owner, talked about the importance of teaching the next generation how to listen to and nurture the plants around them.
- Morgan Ruff, a Tulalip Tribe employee, told the story of her grandfather, Bill McMahon, who pioneered fly fishing in the area. She detailed her grandfather’s journey over the years as the fish numbers dwindled and how that affected him.
The panel of filmmakers and guests discussed how the projects moved and inspired them. Curley and Bayes were not present, though Devereaux was there to speak about the film she and her father created. Spencer Fuentes, owner of Hazel Blue Acres and a participant in Brekhus’s film, participated in the panel.
The first question was about what the participants gained in creating these films and telling their stories. They said they loved watching each other’s works, learning new things and putting their stories out there.
“It has been a wonderful experience to share a little piece of myself and open up a little bit more to my community and my colleagues, so that everybody can just have a sense of who I am and why I’m here,” Ruff said. “It is part of what I think is so important about this work.”
When asked about the biggest changes they’ve seen in the river, the participants mentioned the declining salmon population.
“When my grandfather was raised on the river here, his favorite method of fishing was when the river was halfway full, they were halfway up the bank,” Brekhus said. That's no longer the case. “Hopefully, that will get better someday," he said.
Devereaux reflected on her time in her father’s classroom and how Stanwood’s increased urbanization has affected the salmon population.
“I took it very, very much for granted, growing up on this farm. It’s a beautiful place, and I just thought it was where everybody got to grow up: on the river, growing wild,” Fuentes said. “And I just thought the fish would always be there.”
From the 1980s through the 2000s, Bayes, an agriculture and environmental science teacher, tended to the creek’s watershed, which covers about 13 square miles. Projects included planting thousands of salmon eggs and fry in the creek.
“I think something that gives me hope is something that hasn’t changed, and that is that kids still need to be outside and want to be outside … do all the wild things they can and still learn from it,” Devereaux said when asked by an audience member about what brings hope for the future. “Even though the river has changed a lot, there’s still a lot there that is worth saving.”
Fuentes said he’s grateful technology is increasing awareness about the environment. Bell said she likes that people are thinking critically about environmental policy -- what works and what doesn’t.
Kramer noted that the flexible and ever-changing nature of the river is also a symbol of hope.
“Our river is very, very dynamic; it changes constantly. And we have to focus our thinking in recognition of that dynamic nature and live with that dynamic,” Kramer said.
The six films were all 2-5 minutes long, and they all had to be about fishing, flooding or farming, Desmul said. This was to coordinate with Snohomish County’s Sustainable Lands Strategy. The SLS was formed in 2010 as a partnership between farming, fishing and flood management advocates.
“The Sustainable Land Strategy was created moreso out of conflict because our land use in Snohomish County is a very complicated thing,” said Kari Quaas, member of the Snohomish Conservation District and SLS communications team. “Some things benefit fish; some things benefit farmers. … There’s a Venn diagram that overlaps a lot of these things.”
The point of the SLS is to foster conversation to create progress, Desmul said.
“I’ve found that when people disagree on something, it often stems from misunderstandings or misinformation or fear of losing something. … I’ve learned one very valuable method of breaking down those barriers with different viewpoints: storytelling,” she said.
The Stillaguamish festival exists alongside the Snohomish River Festival, which took place June 9 at Luckie Farms. That festival also had six films from local people, though the focus was on the Snohomish basin.
They held a workshop in January, Desmul said, where 12 people — six for each festival — were chosen to tell their stories. For two hours every other day, these people participated in an online workshop that trained them to put together the visuals and audio. The videos were all filmed in February.
“I think the best part was really looking backward on that time of using the stream as a classroom, and having been (my father’s) student and just really remembering the value of those experiences,” Devereaux said. “Learning from these other storytellers, it took something that was challenging and made it fun.”
The other filmmakers said it was difficult to learn new technology in such a short amount of time, but telling their stories was rewarding enough to make up for it.
Quaas said they will now try to move on and produce films about other basins, but that doesn’t mean the conversation around the Stillaguamish River is over.
“I think that as I watch Stanwood change from this small town to becoming more urban, it’s important to remind people that our streams and our rivers are still very important and valuable places to protect,” Devereaux said. “We really need to protect our wild spaces, and having a run of coho salmon in the middle of town is a special thing.”
The short films are available to watch at https://www.farmfishflood.org/video-storytelling
