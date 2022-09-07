Stanwood area firefighters battled a fire in a field west of Stanwood Elementary early Friday afternoon that sent smoke over the city.
Stanwood-Camano School Superintendent Deborah Rumbaugh wrote in a social media post that there was no danger to the school, students or staff.
The blaze comes as wildfire smoke from eastern Washington drifted into the region on east winds that officials said significantly increase the conditions for more fires.
"Hot, dry and windy conditions will continue on Saturday with high pressure and offshore flow," National Weather Service officials forecast.
The state Department of Natural Resources said they expect an east wind event over the weekend that, paired with already-critical fire weather conditions, could result in severe wildfire activity around the state.
As a result, red flag warnings have been issued for much of the state from Friday through Sunday, but not near the coastlines around the Stanwood-Camano area.
Red flag warnings are issued when there is a high likelihood of conditions that present the "highest fire danger of the season as hot, dry winds leave normally damp fuels such as grass and moss ready to burn and primed for rapid spread," according to DNR. Typically, no burning — even campfires — is allowed in areas under a red flag warning.
However, the Northwest Clean Air Agency announced a Stage 1 air quality burn ban for Island, Skagit and Whatcom counties because harmful wildfire smoke is impacting local air quality. Under the ban outdoor burning is not allowed, and home heating with fireplaces and uncertified wood stoves is also prohibited.
The ban is expected to be elevated to Stage 2 as conditions worsen over the weekend, the agency said. A Stage 2 ban would apply to agricultural burning and to recreational burning, including campfires and fire pits.
“The Northwest Clean Air Agency is calling an air quality burn ban in addition to the existing fire safety burn bans to further reduce smoke in our area and protect public health,” NWCAA Executive Director Mark Buford said. “Once the air has cleared, we will remove the air quality burn ban. But the fire safety burn bans will remain in place until fire officials determine that fire danger has passed.”
Burn ban violators could face fines and other enforcement actions.
Officials urge people to use caution when recreating, especially near dry grass.
Temperatures in the Stanwood-Camano area this weekend should reach into the mid-80s, according to the Weather Service. However, overnight lows should cool into the 50s, providing some relief.
"We will again likely see wildfire smoke across the area which may continue to impact air quality," Weather Service officials warned.
In Eastern Washington and in much of Oregon, officials are bracing for the possibilities of dry thunderstorms, with lightning strikes that could ignite more fires. The state is already battling a handful of large wildfires.
Weather models are projecting sustained winds speeds around 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the Columbia River Gorge, according to the Weather Service.
A weather system should push onshore on Monday to bring conditions back to normal, forecasters said.
12:55:24| BRUSH FIRE| FIRE TAC 03| 11000 BLK 270TH ST NW, STANWOOD /*A99, B99, BR90, E99, T103, BR37* | BRUSH FIRE IN A FIELD pic.twitter.com/iKghM8bnyr— SnoCoScannerReport (@SnoCoScannerRep) September 9, 2022
Is anyone else feeling a little extra stuffy today? Smoke will impact people differently, with greater impacts to vulnerable populations such as children, elderly and those with respiratory diseases. Keep up to date on AQ conditions here: https://t.co/fB6yPXQCWh #wawx pic.twitter.com/V5jm783MoR— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 9, 2022
Please obey all local burn bans! With our current weather fires will start and spread quickly.#wawx https://t.co/RzX1ZRFuGb— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 9, 2022
Fire weather concerns increasing today through the weekend with dry weather and breezy winds leading to critical fire weather conditions across the area. Please be firewise. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/rVaLLPjjBX— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 9, 2022
DNR is expecting an east wind event over the weekend that, paired with already-critical fire weather conditions, could result in severe wildfire activity around the state. pic.twitter.com/1Grb4AYAQB— Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) September 7, 2022
Windy, hot weather can make fire move extremely fast and at a moment’s notice. If you’re not ready, get prepared in case it comes your way. https://t.co/MGns04aSkF— Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) September 7, 2022
High Fire Danger across much of western WA Friday through Sunday. Heed all fire restrictions. Use caution with fire triggers (grills, cars, campfires, ect). #wawx pic.twitter.com/PWn3nERP9K— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 7, 2022
Temperatures will be warming up again late this week. Saturday is looking like the warmest day for most locations with some areas near 90 degrees. #wawx pic.twitter.com/i3xBAP2Zw4— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 7, 2022
