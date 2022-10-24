Haunted Halloween contributed

Costumes are encouraged at the Camano Fire Halloween Party & Haunted House event.

 Contributed / Rhonda Paulson

The Camano Island Fire Department’s Halloween haunted house is returning full-force at the Vista/Madrona station after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

One of the community’s most popular events, the party will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Vista/Madrona station at 273 N. West Camano Drive. It is a collaboration between the fire department, Camano Preparedness Group and the Mabana Flames, a fire department auxiliary that operates out of the Mabana station.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.