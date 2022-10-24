The Camano Island Fire Department’s Halloween haunted house is returning full-force at the Vista/Madrona station after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the community’s most popular events, the party will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Vista/Madrona station at 273 N. West Camano Drive. It is a collaboration between the fire department, Camano Preparedness Group and the Mabana Flames, a fire department auxiliary that operates out of the Mabana station.
Part of the fire station will be converted into a haunted house for the night alongside a party in the meeting room.
“This is a really important event for the kids on Camano. We don’t have any streetlights or sidewalks, so it’s not really safe for the kids to go trick-or-treating,” said Sue Ryan, officer at the Camano Preparedness Group. “It gives them the chance to come in costume and have a lot of fun in a safe environment.”
At the party, there will be free hotdogs and candy, as well as games, coloring and two raffle prizes, Ryan said.
The haunted house is a maze that firefighters have put together over the years, said Camano island Fire and Rescue Chief Levon Yengoyan. Volunteers and high school students will run the haunted house to ensure everything goes smoothly.
“It’s been a long-standing tradition for the fire department,” Yengoyan said. “The best part is having the kids come through. They’re excited to be there, they get to have some fun.
"It’s a safe place that is warm and dry, and we just love being able to provide that for the children and the community.”
