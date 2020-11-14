Camano fire

Crews fight a house fire on Camano Island on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

A Camano Island house was destroyed by fire Friday night.

The blaze in the 600 block of Island View Drive on northwest Camano Island was reported shortly after 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, according to Camano Island Fire & Rescue.

Crews from CIFR and North County Regional Fire Authority in Stanwood responded, but the house was a total loss, CIFR spokeswoman Bronlea Mishler said. A total of 18 firefighters were on scene for about three hours to tamp down the flames.

No one was injured in the fire. The home’s two occupants safely escaped, and CIFR worked with the Red Cross to arrange a place to stay, Mishler said. 

The cause of the blaze is not immediately known. CIFR is continuing to investigate, she said.

