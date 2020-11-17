The fire that destroyed a Camano Island house late Nov. 13 started by accident when power was restored after an island-wide outage, investigators determined.
The blaze in the 600 block of Island View Drive on northwest Camano Island was reported shortly after 9 p.m., according to Camano Island Fire & Rescue.
Before the power outage at about noon, the homeowner was preparing food on the stove. When the power was restored to the area, the stove was re-energized and generated sufficient heat to ignite the cooking oil in the pan on the stove, according to CIFR.
Crews from CIFR and North County Regional Fire Authority in Stanwood responded, but the house was a total loss, Mishler said. A total of 18 firefighters were on scene for about three hours to tamp down the flames.
Red Cross volunteers responded to a home fire on #CamanoIsland last night and provided assistance to two adults displaced by the fires. #EndHomeFires pic.twitter.com/NMt08uFycF— Red Cross NW (@RedCrossNW) November 15, 2020
