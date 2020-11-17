Camano fire

Crews fight a house fire on Camano Island on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

 Courtesy CIFR assistant chief Jason Allen

The fire that destroyed a Camano Island house late Nov. 13 started by accident when power was restored after an island-wide outage, investigators determined.

The blaze in the 600 block of Island View Drive on northwest Camano Island was reported shortly after 9 p.m., according to Camano Island Fire & Rescue.

Before the power outage at about noon, the homeowner was preparing food on the stove. When the power was restored to the area, the stove was re-energized and generated sufficient heat to ignite the cooking oil in the pan on the stove, according to CIFR.

The homeowner was not home when the fire started. No one was injured in the fire. CIFR worked with the Red Cross to arrange a place for the home's occupants to stay, CIFR spokeswoman Bronlea Mishler said.

Crews from CIFR and North County Regional Fire Authority in Stanwood responded, but the house was a total loss, Mishler said. A total of 18 firefighters were on scene for about three hours to tamp down the flames.

