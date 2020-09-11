Cars pulled over and stopped to watch a procession Friday morning in Stanwood to remember those who died during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Stanwood Police and North County Fire & EMS drove fire trucks and police vehicles slowly through town as part of an annual event to honor those who sacrificed their lives 19 years ago.
In past years, North County Fire & EMS honors the men and women who gave their lives to help others during the 9/11 attacks as well as celebrating the strength of the American spirit with an open house and memorial activities.
But this year, because of the pandemic, North County will post a video on their website and social media accounts.
Camano Fire and Rescue displayed a banner at Freedom Park, but there was no formal ceremony due to the pandemic.
Today, we remember those lost on Sept. 11.#911Memorial #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/YkOlDB9qv1— Camano Island Fire & Rescue (@CamanoFire) September 11, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.