Local fireworks sales start will start with a bang Monday, June 28.
Washington Deputy State Fire Marshal Robert Wittenberg said state officials are expecting similar trends as last year as more private individuals fired off their own displays as many community fireworks events are canceled due to the pandemic.
In addition to higher demand, fireworks stands are worried about a lack of supply as some shipments have been delayed because of higher priority essential COVID-19 related shipments.
Disruptions have been noticeable, said James Fuller, safety expert at TNT Fireworks.
“The entire industry has been affected. We’ve seen shortages across the supply chain, from capacity to delays at the ports to available containers to get your products put into,” he said, adding that customers might not find what they want if they wait until the Fourth of July.
Fireworks sales can last until 9 p.m. July 5.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office issued 607 retail fireworks stand licenses this year, down from the 633 in 2020 and 698 in 2019.
For the most part, state-approved fireworks are legal in the Stanwood-Camano area with restrictions.
In Island County, legal fireworks can only be discharged from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 3, from 9 a.m. to midnight July 4 and from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 5.
In Stanwood city limits, they can be discharged from noon to 11 p.m.
June 28, from 9 a.m. to midnight June 29 through July 4, and from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 5.
In unincorporated Snohomish County, legal fireworks can be used from 9 a.m. to midnight only on July 4. Discharge of fireworks is always illegal before and after the Fourth of July. Call 425-407-3999 to report illegal use. Officials urge people not to call 911 unless there is an immediate threat to life or property. View the county’s fireworks discharge map at snohomishcountywa.gov/290/Fireworks for specific times and rules in other municipalities.
In all local locations, fireworks may only be discharged on private property and are not allowed on public property anywhere in Washington. That means state or county parks, on public beaches, parking lots, sidewalks or on school grounds.
Currently, there are no burn bans in place in the area.
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Snohomish Fire District 1 and the Fire Marshal’s Office receive more than 650 fireworks-related calls each July.
The state Fire Marshal’s Office lists these fireworks as legal: fountains, spinners, smoke devices, Roman candles, parachutes, wheels, cakes, reloadable mortars, sparklers, Snap n’ Pops.
Illegal fireworks, many of which are explosive or leave the ground, include firecrackers, rockets, missiles, M-80s and homemade or altered fireworks.
In addition, unapproved fireworks devices purchased on tribal lands are considered contraband and are subject to seizure and legal penalties. The U.S. Code regarding explosives carries even greater penalties.
Dos & Don’ts
Don’t drink alcohol or use drugs and then light fireworks
Don’t discharge fireworks out over a steep bank; wind can promote burning.
Don’t attempt to relight a “dud” firework
Do respect your neighbor’s property and any nearby pets.
Do keep a 5-gallon bucket of water or a garden hose nearby
Do completely submerge and soak any faulty fireworks overnight in a bucket of water.
