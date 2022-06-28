The fuse has been lit on local fireworks sales.
Fireworks sales start Tuesday, June 28, and can last until 9 p.m. July 5, according to state and local laws.
For the most part, state-approved fireworks are legal in the Stanwood-Camano area with restrictions.
In Island County, legal fireworks can only be discharged from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 3, from 9 a.m. to midnight July 4 and from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 5.
In Stanwood city limits, they can be discharged from noon to 11 p.m. June 28, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. June 29 through July 3, 9 a.m. to midnight July 4 and from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 5.
In unincorporated Snohomish County, legal fireworks can be used from 9 a.m. to midnight only on July 4. Discharge of fireworks is always illegal before and after the Fourth of July. Call 425-407-3999 to report illegal use. Officials urge people not to call 911 unless there is an immediate threat to life or property. View the county’s fireworks discharge map at snohomishcountywa.gov/290/Fireworks for specific times and rules in other municipalities.
In all local locations, fireworks may only be discharged on private property and are not allowed on public property anywhere in Washington. That means no fireworks in state or county parks, on public beaches, parking lots, sidewalks or on school grounds.
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Snohomish Fire District 1 and the Fire Marshal’s Office receive more than 650 fireworks-related calls each July, according to the county.
The state Fire Marshal’s Office lists these fireworks as legal: fountains, spinners, smoke devices, Roman candles, parachutes, wheels, cakes, reloadable mortars, sparklers, Snap n’ Pops.
Illegal fireworks, many of which are explosive or leave the ground, include firecrackers, rockets, missiles, M-80s and homemade or altered fireworks.
In addition, unapproved fireworks devices purchased on tribal lands are considered contraband and are subject to seizure and legal penalties. The U.S. Code regarding explosives carries even greater penalties.
Although personal fireworks may be legal on ocean beaches, they are not allowed on State Park lands, including on beaches in front of Washington state parks. Fireworks are also banned in forests, wildlife reserves and some cities, towns and counties. State Parks officials also help organize volunteer beach cleanup efforts on July 5. More information at parks.wa.gov/1215/Beach-Clean-Ups
Dos & Don’ts
Don’t drink alcohol or use drugs and then light fireworks
Don’t discharge fireworks out over a steep bank; wind can promote burning.
Don’t attempt to relight a “dud” firework
Do respect your neighbor’s property and any nearby pets.
Do keep a 5-gallon bucket of water or a garden hose nearby
Do completely submerge and soak any faulty fireworks overnight in a bucket of water.
