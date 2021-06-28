Firework stand, 6.28.20
Scenes from the Knights of Columbus' firework stand in Stanwood on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Local fireworks sales started Monday, June 28.

Washington Deputy State Fire Marshal Robert Wittenberg said state officials are expecting similar trends as last year as more private individuals fired off their own displays as many community fireworks events are canceled due to the pandemic.

Fireworks sales can last until 9 p.m. July 5. 

Local and state fire officials are urging people to be extra safe if choosing to light off fireworks due to recent hot weather.

Officials suggest avoid setting fireworks off in tall dead grass, near trees or shrubs, or close to a house or fence.

Discharging fireworks is illegal on public lands. Individuals who violate these restrictions will be responsible for the cost of fighting the fire, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.

In Island County, legal fireworks can only be discharged from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 3, from 9 a.m. to midnight July 4 and from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 5.

In Stanwood city limits, they can be discharged from noon to 11 p.m. June 28, from 9 a.m. to midnight June 29 through July 4, and from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 5.

In unincorporated Snohomish County, legal fireworks can be used from 9 a.m. to midnight only on July 4.

Officials urge people to not call 911 to report firework complaints as they can flood dispatch. Instead, Snohomish County officials ask people call the non-emergency 425-407-3999. The Island County number is 360-678-4422.

Authorities suggest people have water nearby and put pets indoors, only adults should light fireworks, and clean up fireworks debris.

Dos & Don’ts

Don’t drink alcohol or use drugs and then light fireworks

Don’t discharge fireworks out over a steep bank; wind can promote burning.

Don’t attempt to relight a “dud” firework

Do respect your neighbor’s property and any nearby pets.

Do keep a 5-gallon bucket of water or a garden hose nearby

Do completely submerge and soak any faulty fireworks overnight in a bucket of water.

Contact reporter Evan Caldwell at ecaldwell@scnews.com and follow him on Twitter @Evan_SCN for updates throughout the week and on Instagram @evancaldwell.scn for more photos.

