Local fireworks sales started Monday, June 28.
Washington Deputy State Fire Marshal Robert Wittenberg said state officials are expecting similar trends as last year as more private individuals fired off their own displays as many community fireworks events are canceled due to the pandemic.
Fireworks sales can last until 9 p.m. July 5.
Local and state fire officials are urging people to be extra safe if choosing to light off fireworks due to recent hot weather.
Officials suggest avoid setting fireworks off in tall dead grass, near trees or shrubs, or close to a house or fence.
Discharging fireworks is illegal on public lands. Individuals who violate these restrictions will be responsible for the cost of fighting the fire, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.
In Island County, legal fireworks can only be discharged from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 3, from 9 a.m. to midnight July 4 and from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 5.
In Stanwood city limits, they can be discharged from noon to 11 p.m. June 28, from 9 a.m. to midnight June 29 through July 4, and from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 5.
In unincorporated Snohomish County, legal fireworks can be used from 9 a.m. to midnight only on July 4.
Officials urge people to not call 911 to report firework complaints as they can flood dispatch. Instead, Snohomish County officials ask people call the non-emergency 425-407-3999. The Island County number is 360-678-4422.
Authorities suggest people have water nearby and put pets indoors, only adults should light fireworks, and clean up fireworks debris.
Fireworks.When you light them on fire, they can set other things on fire, too. Like trees.And grass.And hillsides.And houses.And fences.Trust us. We respond to these calls every Fourth.Look around before you light 'em off. And have a hose nearby, just in case. pic.twitter.com/Y95zKi6Nin— Camano Island Fire & Rescue (@CamanoFire) June 23, 2021
We typically see an ⬆️ in fires around this time because of fireworks. If you see a fire, especially involving a house, call 911 immediately and notify the homeowner so they can escape safely. Once out, stay out.#CelebrateSafely pic.twitter.com/5LGSlFF3Or— Marysville Fire District (@Marysville_Fire) June 28, 2021
Dos & Don’ts
Don’t drink alcohol or use drugs and then light fireworks
Don’t discharge fireworks out over a steep bank; wind can promote burning.
Don’t attempt to relight a “dud” firework
Do respect your neighbor’s property and any nearby pets.
Do keep a 5-gallon bucket of water or a garden hose nearby
Do completely submerge and soak any faulty fireworks overnight in a bucket of water.
