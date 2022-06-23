Temperatures could reach 90 degrees this weekend, according to National Weather Service forecasters.
The Weather Service issued a special weather statement about the heat wave, expected Saturday through Monday, saying “this level of heat will pose a moderate risk of heat-related illness to heat-sensitive people and pets.”
The rising mercury will be a significant change after an unusually cool and wet spring and start of summer.
"Many may not have had the chance to properly acclimate to the upcoming heat, and its effects may be felt more quickly, especially for more sensitive groups," forecasters warned. "With a number of outdoor festivities planned area wide this weekend, it is going to be prudent to take the steps necessary to mitigate heat impacts, such as adequate hydration and proper protection from the sun and seek cooling locations if needed."
Additionally, officials warn that area rivers and lakes are still dangerously cold.
Temperatures should climb into the upper 70s on Friday and then into the 80s on Saturday as a high pressure ridge builds over the area, forecasters said. Warming will continue into Sunday with temperatures into the mid to upper 80s for the coast, and upper 80s to low 90s over the interior.
Snohomish County cooling centers can be found here: www.snoco.org/cooling.
Overnight lows should be in the 60s throughout the weekend.
Ocean air will move in Monday to cool the region, which should be in the 70s with possible showers through midweek, forecasters said.
During heat events, the Snohomish Health District asks that community members consider checking in with older adults, infants and young children, people with limited mobility, pregnant women, and anyone with pre-existing or chronic medical conditions and watch for signs of heat-related illness.
🌡️🥵 We're expecting our first heat event of 2022 Saturday through Monday. While we're not expecting anything like what we saw in June of 2021, we're still concerned about the rapid warm-up! #wawx pic.twitter.com/rKE6NoOTwd— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 22, 2022
With temperatures on the rise this weekend, it's important to keep pet safety in mind as well. Press your hand firmly against the pavement for 7 sec. If it's too hot for your hand, it's too hot for your pet's paws! #wawx pic.twitter.com/EYPit4Ubzy— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 23, 2022
Just because the AIR is warm doesn't mean the WATER is warm.Water can be SHOCKINGLY cold (and no, that's not a good thing).Wear a life jacket.Please. pic.twitter.com/t7SblhaAqu— Camano Island Fire & Rescue (@CamanoFire) June 23, 2022
Looking for somewhere to stay cool? Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s in our area this weekend. Come in to the library for a cool place to sit, visit, and grab a book while you are there. https://t.co/2o9pDw2ig0 pic.twitter.com/B6nkKYqUO5— Sno Isle Libraries (@snoislelibrary) June 24, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.