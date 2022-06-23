NWS heat
NWS

Temperatures could reach 90 degrees this weekend, according to National Weather Service forecasters.

The Weather Service issued a special weather statement about the heat wave, expected Saturday through Monday, saying “this level of heat will pose a moderate risk of heat-related illness to heat-sensitive people and pets.”

The rising mercury will be a significant change after an unusually cool and wet spring and start of summer.

"Many may not have had the chance to properly acclimate to the upcoming heat, and its effects may be felt more quickly, especially for more sensitive groups," forecasters warned. "With a number of outdoor festivities planned area wide this weekend, it is going to be prudent to take the steps necessary to mitigate heat impacts, such as adequate hydration and proper protection from the sun and seek cooling locations if needed."

Additionally, officials warn that area rivers and lakes are still dangerously cold.

Temperatures should climb into the upper 70s on Friday and then into the 80s on Saturday as a high pressure ridge builds over the area, forecasters said. Warming will continue into Sunday with temperatures into the mid to upper 80s for the coast, and upper 80s to low 90s over the interior.

Snohomish County cooling centers can be found here: www.snoco.org/cooling.

Overnight lows should be in the 60s throughout the weekend. 

Ocean air will move in Monday to cool the region, which should be in the 70s with possible showers through midweek, forecasters said.

During heat events, the Snohomish Health District asks that community members consider checking in with older adults, infants and young children, people with limited mobility, pregnant women, and anyone with pre-existing or chronic medical conditions and watch for signs of heat-related illness.

 

Contact reporter Evan Caldwell

