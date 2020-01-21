Health officials confirmed the first U.S. case of a mysterious coronavirus is in Snohomish County.
The virus has already killed at least six people and sickened hundreds of others in China, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.
The man, identified as an American citizen in his 30s, had traveled from China before screening measures were started in several airports in an effort to contain the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), according to the CDC.
Officials said the man is being isolated at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett and “poses little risk” to the public. The CDC said the man had no symptoms when he arrived at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Jan. 15, but he contacted doctors on Sunday when he started experiencing pneumonia-like symptoms.
The state Department of Health is working with the CDC and Snohomish Health District to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with the infected traveler, officials said. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.
“As our team of experts partners with infectious disease specialists locally, nationally and around the globe to learn more about the 2019 novel coronavirus, our first priority remains public safety,” said Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman. “We believe the risk to the public is low. And as this situation evolves, we will continue to communicate with the CDC, Snohomish County and the public.”
The man arrived in Snohomish County on Jan. 15 after traveling from Wuhan City, China, where an outbreak of 2019-nCoV has been underway since December.
The man developed symptoms and was seen at a clinic in Snohomish County. Specimens were collected and sent to the CDC for testing.
“Last night, the Snohomish Health District coordinated with local partners to safely transport the patient to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett,” said Dr. Chris Spitters, Health Officer, Snohomish Health District. “This is all being done following our jointly developed infectious disease protocols. No one wants to be the first in the nation in these types of situations, but these are the types of situations that public health and its partners train and prepare for. Because of this, everything has been going along quite smoothly.”
The outbreak in China was originally linked to a large seafood and animal market, suggesting a possible zoonotic origin to the outbreak. Human to human spread has since been confirmed. How easily or sustainably this virus is spreading remains unknown.
This weekend, the CDC and Homeland Security began screening people traveling to major airports in California and New York from Wuhan, China. Health officials said Tuesday they will begin screenings at airports in Chicago and Atlanta. So far, they have screened more than 1,200 passengers.
The World Health Organization is expected to convene a panel of experts in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday to consider whether the illness should be a global health emergency.
The last time WHO declared a global health emergency was in 2019 for the Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo that killed more than 2,000 people. The agency also declared global emergencies for the 2016 Zika virus, the 2009 H1N1 swine flu and the 2014 polio and Ebola outbreaks.
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that usually infect animals but can sometimes evolve and spread to humans. Symptoms in humans include fever, coughing and shortness of breath, which can progress to pneumonia.
People can protect themselves from the virus by washing their hands with soap and water, avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth and keeping away from sick people, according to the CDC.
Editor's Note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
In response to an outbreak in China caused by a novel (new) coronavirus, CDC will begin health screenings of travelers arriving from #Wuhan, China at 3 US airports.
